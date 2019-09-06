Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Pivotal Software, Monotype Imaging Holdings, Navigant Consulting, and Genomic Health on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Sep 06, 2019, 17:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), Monotype Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE), Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI), and Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.
Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)
Buyer: VMware, Inc.
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 22, 2019 and valued at $2.7 billion, Pivotal shareholders of Class A common stock will receive $15 in cash for each share of Pivotal Class A common stock owned. In addition, Pivotal Class B common stock held by Dell Technologies will be exchanged for 0.0550 shares of VMware Class B common stock. The investigation focuses on whether Pivotal and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
To learn more about the Pivotal investigation go to: https://bespc.com/pvtl2/.
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE)
Buyer: HGGC
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 26, 2019 and valued at $825 million, Monotype shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share of Monotype common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Monotype and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
To learn more about the Monotype investigation go to: https://bespc.com/type/.
Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI)
Buyer: Guidehouse
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 2, 2019 and valued at $1.1 billion, Navigant shareholders will receive $28 in cash for each share of Navigant common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Navigant and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
To learn more about the Navigant investigation go to: https://bespc.com/nci/.
Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX)
Buyer: Exact Sciences Corporation
Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 29, 2019 and valued at $2.8 billion, Genomic shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash and the equivalent of $44.50 in shares of Exact common stock for every share of Genomic common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Genomic and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.
To learn more about the Genomic Health, Inc. investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ghdx/.
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Share this article