Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Glu Mobile Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) on behalf of Glu Mobile investors. Our investigation concerns whether Glu Mobile has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2019, Glu Mobile lowered both its annual bookings guidance and annual forecast. Glu Mobile's Chief Financial Officer stated that the company had revised its annual guidance "primarily to reflect the timing of new launches, contribution from newly launched titles, and incremental UA investment to take advantage of favorable ROI opportunities."

On this news, Glu Mobile's stock price fell $2.77 per share, or 36.5%, closing at $4.82 per share on August 2, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Glu Mobile shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

