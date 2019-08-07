Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages International Flavors and Fragrances Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) on behalf of Flavors and Fragrances investors. Our investigation concerns whether Flavors and Fragrances has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2019, Flavors & Fragrances announced it is investigating "improper payments" made by Israeli ingredient and flavor subsidiary Frutarom, which the company acquired in a $7.1 billion deal in May 2018.

During the integration of Frutarom, the Company said, it was made aware of allegations that "two Frutarom businesses operating principally in Russia and Ukraine made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers."

Additionally, on August 5, 2019, Flavors & Fragrances reported second-quarter financial results and reduced its outlook for the full year.

Following this news, Flavors & Fragrances stock fell over 15% in early morning trading on August 6, 2019.

