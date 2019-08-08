Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Novartis Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Novartis AG (NASDAQ: NVS) on behalf of Novartis investors. Our investigation concerns whether Novartis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a statement revealing that data submitted in the company's biologics license application ("BLA") for its gene therapy drug, Zolgensma, had been manipulated. Moreover, it stated that the company "became aware of the issue of the data manipulation that created inaccuracies in their BLA before the FDA approved the product, yet did not inform the FDA until after the product was approved." The FDA is currently investigating Novartis and Novartis may be subject to further penalties.

On this news, Novartis' share price fell $2.50 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $88.22 on August 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Novartis shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Novartis, please go to https://bespc.com/NVS. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

