Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages QuinStreet Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) on behalf of QuinStreet investors. Our investigation concerns whether QuinStreet has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 11, 2019, research firm Kerrisdale Capital published a report accusing QuinStreet of (1) artificially boosting the company's "leads" revenue by secretly paying web surfers to click on its advertiser-sponsored links, and (2) failing to adequately disclose the company's revenue concentration in- and growth from- a single large client, Progressive Insurance.

Then, on August 8, 2019, the Company announced disappointing quarterly earnings, causing the price of QuinStreet shares to drop 27%, to close at $11.81.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired QuinStreet shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

