Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) and Encourages Kingstone Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) securities between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint, filed on June 12, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) that, as a result, the company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) that the company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Kingstone securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

