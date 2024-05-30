Bragg® Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Balance and True Energy Supplements Expand to More Than 1,000 Food Lion Stores

Bragg Gains Market Share in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. ("Bragg"), one of the oldest and most trusted health and wellness brands and the leading U.S. brand of apple cider vinegar, is pleased to announce it is broadening its reach with distribution of Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Balance and True Energy Supplements to 1,035 Food Lion stores this Spring. The move to nearly full distribution at Food Lion stores expands Bragg's supplement market share in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Both supplements are made with the Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar time-tested recipe and include 750mg of acetic acid, a dose level scientifically proven to provide health benefits. Acetic acid has been clinically shown to help maintain healthy weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. In capsule form, Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Balance and True Energy Supplements each contain 10 times more acetic acid than the leading gummy, without the added sugar.

"Bragg is proud to have developed the only efficacious apple cider vinegar supplement on the market, providing 750 mg of acetic acid per serving – the amount shown in numerous studies to provide key health benefits," said Bragg CEO Linda Boardman. "Now, Food Lion customers also have the option of pairing their daily dose of ACV with other health benefits of our Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Balance and True Energy Supplements - all in one convenient product."

Made with Organic Sensoril® Ashwagandha, Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Balance Supplements support the body's natural ability to manage everyday stress by helping to regulate cortisol levels, promoting relaxation and stress tolerance. Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar True Energy Supplements provide a daily dose of energy without the downside of caffeine. Each capsule includes six essential B vitamins, supporting a steady flow of energy at the cellular level. The formulation adds fuel to the body's cells, powering them more efficiently. The unique metabolism and stress management benefits of these supplements complement the wellness-boosting benefits of 750mg of acetic acid per serving.

"Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Balance and True Energy Supplements offer unique stress management and metabolism benefits with the goodness of ACV," said Diane Kull, Vice President of Technical Services at Bragg."These benefits make our products more conducive to a wellness-seeking lifestyle than our competitors' products."

Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Balance and True Energy Supplements are now available at Food Lion stores at an average retail price of $19.99 (pricing may vary based on store location). These varieties and other Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Supplements can be found at retailers nationwide.

For more information about Bragg's complete product line and retail locations, please visit Bragg.com .

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for more than a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and at bragg.com .

