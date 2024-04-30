Bragg® Becomes A Certified B Corporation™, Recognizing Its Longstanding Commitment to Sustainable Practices and Social Responsibility

Employee-Driven Efforts Culminate in B Corp Certification

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. (" Bragg "), one of the oldest and most trusted health and wellness brands and the leading producer of organic apple cider vinegar and other natural products, proudly announces its official B Corp Certification, underscoring over 100 years of dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.

Certified B Corporations are a part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Bragg's continued commitment to environmental, social and governance (or ESG) practices includes initiatives like sourcing 100% organic apples for Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and giving all employees paid time off for volunteer work. Being recognized as a Certified B Corp demonstrates Bragg's unwavering dedication to join the global movement of positively impacting the world by using business as force for good.

Bragg CEO Linda Boardman expressed her enthusiasm for the certification, stating, "B Corp Certification is an opportunity for Bragg to codify an important pillar of the company's ethos: responsible business. The passion of our team to fulfill Bragg's health mission and uphold our core value of engagement in caring about our influence in the community and the planet, gives me confidence in the impact we'll continue to make in the world."

Bragg's employees spearheaded the B Corp effort, inspired by the company's well-established responsibility practices and embodying its vision to inspire healthy living for all.

Reflecting on the certification journey, Bragg Supply Chain Manager and B Corp team leader Ashton Roberts said,

"I was empowered by the company to pursue this certification. Bragg was already making waves in the ESG space before applying for the B Corp, for example, committing to an organic recipe for our apple cider vinegar well before it was trendy and promoting diversity with women representing 60% of management. Becoming B Corp certified represented our pledge to ensure that these values were formally embedded into our ways of working and would be passed down for generations of Bragg employees to come."

The "Bragg In Action" committee, led by employees and sponsored by the leadership team, is one way Bragg is furthering its continuous improvement pledge. This group is committed to developing programs to promote education around healthy habits, empowering the organic agriculture ecosystem and actively supporting important community causes.

Bragg's new B Corp Certification reflects the company's core belief in supporting vibrant living for people and the planet.

To learn more about Bragg's B Corp certification, visit bragg.com/pages/bragg-b-corp .

For more information about Bragg, visit Bragg.com .

To learn more about B Corp Certification, visit bcorporation.net .

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar blends, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg is available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, as well as bragg.com . For more information, please visit bragg.com .

