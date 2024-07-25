Bragg® Expands Distribution of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) "Energy" Supplement to Nearly 3,000 Walmart Stores Nationwide

Plans also include increase of core ACV Supplement distribution to 3,835 stores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with consumer demand, Bragg Live Food Products increases nationwide distribution of its 90-count Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) "Energy" Supplement into retail stores, including 2,955 Walmart locations. Bragg expects to reach full distribution levels by the end of July.

"As the leading brand of Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg is excited to bring our Walmart shoppers a new way to get their daily dose of ACV plus the sustained energy of B-vitamins. Providing a convenient on-the-go format is important to our consumers," said Bragg CEO Linda Boardman.

Made with Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar plus six essential B vitamins, the "Energy" Supplement supports a steady flow of energy at the cellular level. Unlike stimulants, this potent formulation delivers fuel to your cells, powering them to be more efficient so you feel stronger and ready to take on your day.

Each daily serving of three capsules of the "Energy" Supplement provides 750mg of acetic acid, the efficacious (effective) dose—the same amount as one tablespoon of Bragg Organic liquid ACV.

"Think of it as a building block for better energy," said Bragg Vice President of Technical Services Diane Kull. "Acetic acid helps to delay the absorption of carbohydrates, which in turn helps to maintain healthy blood glucose levels and reduce blood sugar spikes—plus the B vitamins help convert food into energy."

In addition to the "Energy" Supplement launch, Bragg is also expanding distribution of its core Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement to approximately 300 additional stores, bringing total distribution up to 3,835 Walmart stores nationwide. Bragg's total supplement distribution at Walmart stores will increase by nearly 93% with the expansion of its core ACV Supplement and the launch of its "Energy" Supplement. Visit www.bragg.com/collections for a complete list of Bragg ACV products.

About Bragg:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings, including apple cider vinegar blends, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg is available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, and through their website at bragg.com.

