Bragg Gaming Group to Present at Virtual Investor Conference on June 20ᵗʰ

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) (Bragg) announced today that CEO Dominic Mansour will present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20, 2019. Mr. Mansour's presentation will be shared via live webcast to institutional and individual investors, as well as advisors and analysts. Those not able to join the live event will be able to access the presentation through the archived webcast, which will be made available after the event.

Participants will be invited to ask Mr. Mansour questions in real-time, and will be provided with Bragg's perspective on the global online gaming industry, insights into the company's soaring revenue growth in 2019 and Bragg's outlook for the year.

DATE: Thursday, June 20th, 2019

TIME: 10:30am – 11:00am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June20VICPR

Recent Company Highlights

Bragg Reports Q1 Results; Revenue Soars by 203 Per Cent

Recent Analyst Coverage

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

