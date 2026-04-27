Bragg® Goes Portable With New On-The-Go Apple Cider Vinegar Pouches

Bragg On-The-Go ACV Pouches are designed for people who want to stay consistent with the wellness routines, even while traveling or on-the-go. According to a recent report, nearly three-quarters of travelers now incorporate fitness into their trips, and more than half say maintaining their health and fitness is essential while on vacation, highlighting growing demand for convenient, portable wellness solutions that support daily routines on the go. [Source]

"Bragg has always stood for simple, proven wellness - and today, that means meeting people in the real moments that shape their wellness journey. We've heard time and time again that people want to be their healthiest selves, but complexity often gets in the way," said Linda Boardman, CEO of Bragg Live Food Products. "Our new On‑The‑Go Apple Cider Vinegar Pouches make it easier to stay consistent with daily wellness rituals, no matter how busy the day or where life takes you."

Bragg On-the-Go ACV Pouches come in three flavors and delivers a perfectly portioned dose of wellness in a convenient, single-serve package:

Original Apple Cider Vinegar

Citrus Ginger Apple Cider Vinegar Blend

Honey Cayenne Apple Cider Vinegar Blend

Bragg On-The-Go ACV Pouches are available now in a 6-pack carton at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $7.99. For more information, visit bragg.com or follow Bragg on social media for continued wellness inspiration- Facebook: @Bragglivefoods, Instagram: @Bragg, TikTok: @Bragglivefoods and LinkedIn: Bragglivefoods.

About Bragg

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings, including olive oil, nutritional yeast, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and Bragg.com.

Media Contact:

Parker Rhodes

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SOURCE Bragg Live Foods