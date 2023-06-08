Brahler and Vinton's Evolution: The Encore Consignment Gallery Reenergizes Resale for a Multi-Billion-Dollar Global Market

Infusing dynamic energy into St. Louis's largest home consignment and resale outlet, showcasing chic resale items matched with a smooth selling process

ST. LOUIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic business leaders, Ronnie Vinton and Annie Brahler, announced they had teamed up to acquire the Encore Consignment Gallery portfolio. With an expansive 18,000 square foot total space spread across two locations, Encore is the largest home furnishings resale company in Metro St. Louis. Under the adept leadership of two old friends and industry experts, the new Encore promises to deliver an unrivaled consignment shopping experience, perfectly optimized for both consigners and customers.

Ronnie Vinton, a seasoned entrepreneur and owner of local vintage-sale favorites Green Goose and Cool Stuff Period, will step in to drive Encore's day-to-day operations. Leveraging his impeccable taste and knack for customer service, he has become a household name in the St. Louis home furnishings industry. Particularly known for his keen eye and ability to deliver distinct pieces, Vinton will ensure Encore continues to offer a dynamic selection of high-quality and singularly beautiful items.

"I'm really excited to take the helm of Encore, building on my experiences with Cool Stuff Period and the Green Goose," said Vinton. "Partnering with Annie to acquire Encore gives me a unique advantage and will undoubtedly complement both our skillsets. I look forward to curating an eclectic mix of offerings that resonates with our customers' individual styles – inspiring them to reimagine their spaces and create their own dream interiors."

Annie Brahler funds the venture to help support Encore's overarching narrative. Renowned for her distinct aesthetic and award-winning design projects, Annie is the creative force behind the globally recognized design firm, Euro Trash Inc. Annie and Ronnie will begin redeveloping the Kirkwood and Town & Country locations with a newly refined yet approachable atmosphere that is sure to inspire any treasure seeker.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Ronnie, bringing my passion for treasure hunting to the Encore Consignment Gallery," said Brahler. "I like functional beauty. And since we are offering special pieces that tell a story or create an ambiance, both shops will have merchandise to reflect that. It's never been just about selling furniture or consignment for either of us. It's about creating a lifestyle, and turning the places where we live and work into functional art."

Some exciting new features of the Encore Consignment Gallery include:

A streamlined resale process, including digital real-time updates, to ensure unparalleled transparency and value for both buyers and sellers.

A dedication to creating a positive, welcoming shopping environment for every visitor, including a highly trained staff eager to engage visitors and help them find exactly what they need.

An expansive variety of upscale furniture, home décor, art, historic objects, and lighting tailored for diverse tastes and budgets.

A full collection of other expertly curated pieces to strike a perfect balance between vintage charm and modern sensibility.

Brahler and Vinton have reimagined the consignment space for a global market, expected to reach $350 billion by 2027, by blending sustainability, service, and a deep love for vintage beauty. For regular updates on the Encore makeover project, along with information for consigners, follow the company on social media: Facebook. Instagram.

About Encore Consignment Gallery

As the premier resell destination in Metro St. Louis, Encore Consignment Gallery offers a vast range of upscale furniture, home décor, and lighting across two enormous retail spaces. With a focus on sustainability, quality, distinctive design, and fantastic consigner/customer experiences, Encore Consignment Gallery seeks to revolutionize the industry by providing high-quality, curated items that turn houses into homes. Learn more at: www.EncoreSTL.net.

Media Contact:

Charles Smith, Member, Encore Consignment Gallery

660.221.8487

[email protected]

SOURCE Encore Consignment Gallery