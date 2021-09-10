Brahmarsk Unveils TrustIDConnect™ API for Popular MemoryID® Biometrics Technology that Works Even with Face Masks and Foggy Eyeglasses

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brahmarsk Corporation (https://brahmarsk.com) announced the official launch of TrustIDConnect™, an API created for its patented MemoryID® biometrics security technology. TrustIDConnect™ will enable quick adoption of MemoryID® Biometrics to any mobile, web-based, or on-site application without a significant investment of capital. Trusted by multiple major financial institutions, Brahmarsk is a global technology company that utilizes unique patented approaches, offering a wide range of security and tech software solutions like its signature MemoryID®.

MemoryID

"With the TrustIDConnect™ API, Brahmarsk will further increase the adoption of MemoryID® software to all verticals, using cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments," said Dr. Karthik Kaleedhass, Director of Innovation at Brahmarsk. "Ready for large-scale deployments, MemoryID® has the best balance in accuracy and flexibility and can identify individuals without any compromises or significant issues. Its accuracy is not affected by the presence of face masks, eyeglasses (either foggy or clear), and provides the best return of investment to its customers. It utilizes existing hardware, without the need for new equipment or special installations. It is the first of its kind technology that provides unified identification across mobile and desktop platforms. The technology supports all major platforms – iOS, Android and desktop platforms."

MemoryID® Features

MemoryID® Biometrics is a sophisticated and easily installed identification system providing highest level of security without the need for additional identifiers like an ID or PIN. Identifications are based on accurate matches and are not threshold-based, eliminating false-positives while ensuring the lowest number of false-negatives. Other main features of MemoryID® include:

Privacy-friendly facial biometrics that are highly accurate.

Works with all lighting conditions, regardless of face masks or eyeglasses.

Supports cloud, on-site, and hybrid deployments; built-in spoof-proof techniques.

Provides best ROI, exceeding customer demands for high security while retaining flexibility without compromising security.

TrustIDConnect™ API Features

Built as an easy-to-use, low-impact interface for the MemoryID® software, TrustIDConnect™ provides:

Full support for all platforms including iOS and Android, both mobile and desktop.

A single API for cloud, on-site, and hybrid environments; no need for messy installations, separate hardware/software, or frequent IT support calls.

To explore MemoryID® and TrustIDConnect™ in greater depth, go online. And for the latest product information and updates, follow Brahmarsk on social media: Twitter.

About Brahmarsk Inc. – Solutions to Thrive™

Brahmarsk was founded by three scientists with more than 70 years of combined tech experience. Based on 22 globally granted patents with five patents pending, Brahmarsk is a pioneer in end-to-end information technology solutions for security purposes. The Brahmarsk delivery approach ensures close collaboration from the very start, all the way through each project delivery and knowledge transfer. Constantly innovating solutions that are packaged in a user friendly and user intuitive way – like financial and border control security with MemoryID® biometrics – Brahmarsk is building the future of security technologies to keep both sensitive data and people safe. Learn more at: www.Brahmarsk.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Lalitha Kaleedhass

855-258-6663

[email protected]

SOURCE Brahmarsk Corporation