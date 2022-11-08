Brahmi Market to grow by USD 86.51 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

Nov 08, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brahmi market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive study of different market segments. The Brahmi market is poised to grow by USD 86.51 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period. View a Free Sample Report on Brahmi Market in MINUTES.
Technavio Brahmi market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.
Brahmi Market Vendor Insights
The global Brahmi market is fiercely competitive, with a slew of competitors. The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur India Ltd., Morpheme Remedies, Natures Velvet Life Care, Shriji Herbal Products, Baidyanath, Gampaha Wickramaratchi Siddhayurveda, Organic India Pvt Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., and Vadik Herbs are among the major market vendors. As the focus of consumers on their health continues to increase, it is becoming very important for retailers and manufacturers to understand the substances used, target consumers, and target market segment are the major elements determining market positions in the relevant market.
- Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers Brahmi products such as Dabur Brahmi amla kesh tel.
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - The company offers Brahmi tablets that help calm the mind, and promote clarity of thought and memory consolidation.
Brahmi Market Segmentation
- By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Due to the lack of manufacturing facilities and the scarcity of the Brahmi herb in western regions like Europe and the Americas, buyers fail to source the products from offline retailers. Therefore, the online distribution source is regarded as convenient for supplying the drug to many consumers, which will drive the sector growth for the ease of access and treatment through ayurvedic means.
- Offline
- By Geography
- Asia
- Asia will account for 39% of market growth. Asia's two biggest markets for Brahmi are India and China. The market in this area will expand more quickly than the market in ROW. The expansion of the Brahmi market in Asia would be aided by increased consumer awareness of the adverse effects of allopathic medications as well as rising knowledge of the therapeutic and medicinal effects of Brahmi.
- Europe
- North America
- Rest of World (ROW)
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global Brahmi industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global Brahmi industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global Brahmi industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global Brahmi market?
|
Brahmi Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$86.51 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.44
|
Regional analysis
|
Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
Asia at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, India, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Dabur India Ltd., Hamdard Laboratories, Herbal Creations, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Natures Velvet Lifecare, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Sabinsa Corp., Shanti Natural Extracts, Shriji Herbal Products, Thangam Extracts, and Vadik Herbs
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
