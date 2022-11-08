Brahmi Market to grow by USD 86.51 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brahmi market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive study of different market segments. The Brahmi market is poised to grow by USD 86.51 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period. View a Free Sample Report on Brahmi Market in MINUTES.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Brahmi Market 2022-2026

Technavio Brahmi market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Brahmi Market Vendor Insights

The global Brahmi market is fiercely competitive, with a slew of competitors. The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur India Ltd., Morpheme Remedies, Natures Velvet Life Care, Shriji Herbal Products, Baidyanath, Gampaha Wickramaratchi Siddhayurveda, Organic India Pvt Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., and Vadik Herbs are among the major market vendors. As the focus of consumers on their health continues to increase, it is becoming very important for retailers and manufacturers to understand the substances used, target consumers, and target market segment are the major elements determining market positions in the relevant market.

Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers Brahmi products such as Dabur Brahmi amla kesh tel.

The company offers Brahmi products such as Dabur Brahmi amla kesh tel. Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - The company offers Brahmi tablets that help calm the mind, and promote clarity of thought and memory consolidation.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Brahmi Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

Online



Due to the lack of manufacturing facilities and the scarcity of the Brahmi herb in western regions like Europe and the Americas, buyers fail to source the products from offline retailers. Therefore, the online distribution source is regarded as convenient for supplying the drug to many consumers, which will drive the sector growth for the ease of access and treatment through ayurvedic means.

and the Americas, buyers fail to source the products from offline retailers. Therefore, the online distribution source is regarded as convenient for supplying the drug to many consumers, which will drive the sector growth for the ease of access and treatment through ayurvedic means.

Offline

By Geography

Asia



Asia will account for 39% of market growth. Asia's two biggest markets for Brahmi are India and China . The market in this area will expand more quickly than the market in ROW. The expansion of the Brahmi market in Asia would be aided by increased consumer awareness of the adverse effects of allopathic medications as well as rising knowledge of the therapeutic and medicinal effects of Brahmi.

will account for 39% of market growth. two biggest markets for Brahmi are and . The market in this area will expand more quickly than the market in ROW. The expansion of the Brahmi market in would be aided by increased consumer awareness of the adverse effects of allopathic medications as well as rising knowledge of the therapeutic and medicinal effects of Brahmi.

Europe



North America



Rest of World (ROW)

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global Brahmi industry by value?

What will be the size of the global Brahmi industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global Brahmi industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global Brahmi market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Refine your business plan & growth

Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying Laparoscopic Ablation Market, Buy a Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Effervescent Tablet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the effervescent tablet market segmentation by type (powder, tablet, granules, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the breast cancer therapeutics market segmentation by product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Brahmi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $86.51 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, India, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dabur India Ltd., Hamdard Laboratories, Herbal Creations, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Natures Velvet Lifecare, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Sabinsa Corp., Shanti Natural Extracts, Shriji Herbal Products, Thangam Extracts, and Vadik Herbs Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Dabur India Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Dabur India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Dabur India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Dabur India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Dabur India Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Natures Velvet Lifecare

Exhibit 92: Natures Velvet Lifecare - Overview



Exhibit 93: Natures Velvet Lifecare - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Natures Velvet Lifecare - Key offerings

10.6 ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Pvt. Ltd. Exhibit 95: ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 96: ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 97: ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Sabinsa Corp.

Exhibit 104: Sabinsa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Sabinsa Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Sabinsa Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Shriji Herbal Products

Exhibit 107: Shriji Herbal Products - Overview



Exhibit 108: Shriji Herbal Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Shriji Herbal Products - Key offerings

10.11 Thangam Extracts

Exhibit 110: Thangam Extracts - Overview



Exhibit 111: Thangam Extracts - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Thangam Extracts - Key offerings

10.12 Vadik Herbs

Exhibit 113: Vadik Herbs - Overview



Exhibit 114: Vadik Herbs - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Vadik Herbs - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 119: Research methodology



Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 121: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio