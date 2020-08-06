Braid Health Announces Collaboration with Urgent Care Association to Elevate Urgent Care Clinics as an Access Point of COVID-19 and Antibody Testing

"Neighborhood urgent care clinics offer an array of services for patients with immediate healthcare needs, from treating the flu to a fractured ankle, to meeting today's pressing need for COVID-19 and antibody testing and treatment for symptoms," said Lou Ellen Horwitz, CEO of the Urgent Care Association. "Center providers are equipped to not only test for COVID-19 but also to diagnose and treat other likely causes of upper respiratory illness. The urgent care industry is here to support patients who don't belong in the Emergency Room during this pandemic. That's why we are pleased to collaborate with Braid Health on this local initiative to ensure the public knows their community urgent care clinic welcomes them."

With nearly 4 million coronavirus cases across the United States and hospitalizations surging in certain regions of the country, demand for testing, counseling and treatment for symptoms remains strong. "Today, Americans routinely wait for hours to get an exam - if they can get one at all," according to a recent study by ABC News and FiveThirtyEight. "Access is not available equally nationwide. Simply put, where Americans live and how much income they earn can still determine the ease with which they get a COVID-19 test."

UCA and Braid Health have collaborated to provide an online database highlighting urgent care clinics in local communities throughout the nation that offer COVID-19 diagnostic or antibody testing in addition to their regular services. See the COVID-19 database here:

covid-test-finder.com

The associated PSA features urgent care leaders sharing their commitment to supporting local communities with innovative technology services to meet patient expectations. Watch the PSA here: braid.health/www/covid-aware

"Caregivers in our nearly 150 urgent care centers across the country have been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 since day 1," said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care. "To-date, we have performed over 250,000 COVID-19 tests and cared for tens of thousands of additional patients struggling with COVID-19 symptoms or concerned with potential COVID-19 exposure. We will continue to support our patients, communities and partners until we prevail against COVID-19, and appreciate Braid Health and the UCA's commitment to ensuring that the American public understands the vitally important role that urgent care providers are playing during this pandemic."

"Braid supports urgent care clinics with fast and accurate diagnostic imaging results that combine the power of AI with expert board-certified radiologists," said Kevin Quennesson, CEO and Co-Founder of Braid Health. "We share the urgent care industry's core mission of providing a seamless and convenient consumer experience, which is why we have joined forces with UCA to ensure the public is aware that local quality care is available. With this new, user-friendly database, people can quickly identify which clinics in their area offer testing for the Covid-19 virus and antibodies"

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) advances the industry and supports member success through advocacy, research, education, collaboration and high standards of care. The association remains an active online presence and member community for daily exchange of best practices. For more information, visit www.ucaoa.org.

About Braid Health

Braid Health is a digital health innovation company focused on the development and delivery of an AI-powered diagnostic collaboration platform for radiology and the healthcare industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded in 2018 by Kevin Quennesson and Alessandro Sabatelli, developers behind the Apple Watch, iPhone and Siri. The company is backed by Lux Capital and other prominent investors including former Twitter CEO and COO Dick Costolo and Adam Bain. To learn more, visit braid.health .

