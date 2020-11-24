Braid Health granted FDA clearance for AI-powered diagnostic collaboration platform

"The Braid platform puts cutting-edge consumer technology directly into the pocket of providers and patients, fundamentally raising the bar on quality when it comes to patient care," said Rajni Natesan, MD, MBA, Braid Health's Chief Medical Officer. "Leveraging the Braid platform, providers have the ability to facilitate care in a timely and collaborative manner, while allowing patients to continue their care journey seamlessly across health systems and providers."

The FDA clearance offers assurance to healthcare systems seeking consumer-focused innovations that Braid Health's leading-edge platform has gone through the FDA's rigorous process and meets or exceeds its requirements for mobile diagnostic use.

"The pace of innovation in consumer-grade mobile devices is astonishing. Today's phones have four times as many transistors as a radiology workstation purchased only a couple of years ago, effective display resolutions exceed those of 6MP medical displays, even at typical viewing distances, and contrast ratios are 1,000 times greater. Our work on edge-based computing along with GPU based DICOM GSDF calibration has allowed us to unlock the potential of these devices, all without needing to install an app - Kevin Quennesson, CEO & Founder, Braid Health.

Additionally, the clearance reassures radiologists that this new tool will help them do their job effectively and provide the convenience of realtime collaboration with providers from anywhere. The milestone is exciting news for the industry as it represents the FDA's clearance to view and interpret diagnostic medical images on a mobile device independent of the backend archive.

Braid's mobility solution can be layered on top of any existing PACS or imaging storage system, without healthcare organizations having to purchase an expensive solution built on legacy technology in order to add mobile diagnostics.

We've built our architecture from the ground up with speed and security in mind to address these challenges," said Quennesson. "The Braid platform can deliver lossless DICOM images up to 10x faster than legacy solutions and uses NSA approved cryptography to ensure PHI is protected at all times."

It makes it very easy for a provider to take a quick look at full diagnostic quality images, wherever they are, on whatever device they are on, in a way they've never been able to do before.

Braid Health was formed to revolutionize the medical imaging and diagnostics experience. "We've come a long way in two and a half years and believe we have the technology and the right DNA to level the playing field in diagnostics and fundamentally change how imaging is delivered," said Alessandro Sabatelli, co-founder of Braid Health.

