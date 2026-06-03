Braille Institute Announces 2026 Community Hero Award Recipients

Honorees Recognized for Advancing Accessibility, Inclusion, and Opportunity for

People Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is proud to announce the recipients of its third annual Community Hero Awards, recognizing extraordinary organizations and leaders that are breaking barriers, expanding access, and transforming opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.

"The 2026 Community Hero Award recipients exemplify innovation, advocacy, and inclusion," said Rachel Antoine, Braille Institute's Senior Director of International Programs. "Their work is opening doors for young people who are blind or have low vision to thrive in school, careers, and life, while helping create a future where all students who are blind or visually impaired can reach their full potential."

The 2026 Community Hero Award recipients are:

Waymo (Corporation)

Artifact LA (Small Business)

California State University Los Angeles (Education/Community Partner)

Los Angeles Galaxy Foundation (Nonprofit)

Glaucoma Research Foundation (Nonprofit)

California State Senator Monique Limón (Government)

The awards will be presented during the internationally recognized Braille Challenge Finals, taking place June 26–28 at the University of Southern California and livestreamed worldwide.

This year marks the largest expansion in Braille Challenge history. The world's only academic competition for students who are blind or visually impaired in grades K–12 will welcome participants from Australia, Canada, Ireland, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and across the United States.

Award recipients were selected through nominations reviewed by a diverse panel of internal and external experts. The awards honor exceptional leadership and measurable impact across the categories of corporation, small business, government, and nonprofit service.

About the 2026 Honorees

Waymo

Waymo has demonstrated a strong commitment to accessibility and inclusion by engaging directly with individuals who are blind or have low vision to help shape safer, more independent transportation options through autonomous ride services. At a time when many riders continue to face discrimination and are denied service on traditional rideshare platforms because they travel with guide dogs, Waymo has worked to create a more welcoming and equitable experience that respects the rights and independence of all riders.

Artifact LA

Artifact LA produced Brailled It, a powerful documentary that elevated awareness of braille literacy and the experiences of students who are blind or visually impaired. Their storytelling provides an authentic and inspiring portrayal of what it's like to compete in Braille Challenge while helping broaden public understanding of braille education.

California State University Los Angeles

California State University Los Angeles has maintained a longstanding partnership and commitment to preparing the next generation of Orientation and Mobility Specialists (O&Ms) and Teachers of the Visually Impaired (TVIs). The pipeline of professionals the university has developed supports the missions of hundreds of blindness-serving organizations across the United States.

Los Angeles Galaxy Foundation

The Los Angeles Galaxy Foundation is being recognized for advancing blind soccer, including hosting the first Blind Soccer Experience at Galaxy Park and helping dedicate Los Angeles' first blind soccer pitch. Through these efforts, students who are blind or visually impaired trained alongside members of the U.S. Blind Soccer Men's National Team ahead of the LA28 Paralympic Games.

Glaucoma Research Foundation

The Glaucoma Research Foundation has brought hope to countless individuals and families through support of innovative research and trusted educational resources. Its partnership with Braille Institute to develop an audiobook resource has expanded access to critical information for people who are blind or visually impaired.

California State Senator Monique Limón

California State Senator Monique Limón has consistently championed educational access, inclusion, equity, and support for vulnerable Californians. Her leadership reflects a strong understanding that accessible reading materials and adaptive services are essential lifelines for individuals and families across California, especially as rates of vision loss, low vision, and dyslexia identification continue to rise.

About Braille Institute

For more than a century, Braille Institute has been positively transforming the lives of people with vision loss. Through a broad range of free programs, classes, and services offered online and in person throughout Southern California, Braille Institute empowers individuals of all ages to live independently with confidence and dignity. For more information, visit www.brailleinstitute.org.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America