Winners Announced for 2026 International Braille Challenge Finals

50 Blind and Visually Impaired Children

Participated in Only Academic Competition of Its Kind

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute proudly announced the winners of the 2026 Braille Challenge Finals competition, held this past Saturday on the University of Southern California campus.

Braille Challenge, now in its 26th year, is the only international academic competition of its kind for students who are blind or visually impaired. The top 50 students were invited to Braille Challenge Finals from more than 2,000 competitors who participated from Australia, Canada, Ireland, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Braille Institute developed the Braille Challenge to promote the importance of braille literacy. It motivates students to practice and hone their braille literacy skills, which are essential to academic and employment success. Research shows that 90% of employed adults who are blind are braille readers.

"Knowing braille gives those who are visually impaired a gateway to independence," said Dimitri Kales, CEO, Braille Institute. "We celebrate and recognize the importance of braille reading and writing. These students are all winners and an inspiration to us all."

Contestants competed at five levels (Apprentice through Varsity) in five different categories of braille literacy, including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and tactile charts and graphs.

The 2026 Braille Challenge Winners are:

FIRST PLACE

Apprentice: Charity B. – Louisiana

Freshman: Elizabeth C. - Minnesota

Sophomore: Luke F. – North Carolina

Junior Varsity: Salome C. - Missouri

Varsity: EmmaGrace O. - Texas

SECOND PLACE

Apprentice: Awnaleesa S. - Colorado

Freshman: Bijou B. - Florida

Sophomore: Isaiah G. - Canada

Junior Varsity: Caleigh C. - Georgia

Varsity: Christopher M. - Georgia

THIRD PLACE

Apprentice: Luke W. – New Mexico

Freshman: Luise S. - Maryland

Sophomore: Colton R. - Minnesota

Junior Varsity: Reese B. – North Carolina

Varsity: Mackenzie K. - Wisconsin

EXCELLENCE IN SPELLING: Luise S. – Maryland

EXCELLENCE IN READING COMPETITION: Salome C. – Missouri

HARLEY FETTERMAN AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CHARTS AND GRAPHS: Kai W. – California

About Braille Institute of America

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization with a bold vision to transform the lives of individuals with vision loss. With more than a century of service, it provides programs and services that empower people to live independently — ranging from low vision assessments and technology training to mobility instruction and educational offerings. All programs are free of charge and supported by the generosity of donors.

Through its strategic plan, Mission Magnified, Braille Institute's goal is to serve more than 200,000 people annually within five years. By scaling its reach, embracing digital innovation, and building meaningful partnerships, the organization is transforming what's possible for people with low to no vision. Learn more at brailleinstitute.org.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America