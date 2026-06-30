Winners Announced for 2026 International Braille Challenge Finals

News provided byBraille Institute of America
Jun 30, 2026, 06:00 ET
50 Blind and Visually Impaired Children
Participated in Only Academic Competition of Its Kind
LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute proudly announced the winners of the 2026 Braille Challenge Finals competition, held this past Saturday on the University of Southern California campus.
Braille Challenge, now in its 26th year, is the only international academic competition of its kind for students who are blind or visually impaired. The top 50 students were invited to Braille Challenge Finals from more than 2,000 competitors who participated from Australia, Canada, Ireland, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Braille Institute developed the Braille Challenge to promote the importance of braille literacy. It motivates students to practice and hone their braille literacy skills, which are essential to academic and employment success. Research shows that 90% of employed adults who are blind are braille readers.
"Knowing braille gives those who are visually impaired a gateway to independence," said Dimitri Kales, CEO, Braille Institute. "We celebrate and recognize the importance of braille reading and writing. These students are all winners and an inspiration to us all."
Contestants competed at five levels (Apprentice through Varsity) in five different categories of braille literacy, including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and tactile charts and graphs.
The 2026 Braille Challenge Winners are:
FIRST PLACE
Apprentice: Charity B. – Louisiana
Freshman: Elizabeth C. - Minnesota
Sophomore: Luke F. – North Carolina
Junior Varsity: Salome C. - Missouri
Varsity: EmmaGrace O. - Texas
SECOND PLACE
Apprentice: Awnaleesa S. - Colorado
Freshman: Bijou B. - Florida
Sophomore: Isaiah G. - Canada
Junior Varsity: Caleigh C. - Georgia
Varsity: Christopher M. - Georgia
THIRD PLACE
Apprentice: Luke W. – New Mexico
Freshman: Luise S. - Maryland
Sophomore: Colton R. - Minnesota
Junior Varsity: Reese B. – North Carolina
Varsity: Mackenzie K. - Wisconsin
EXCELLENCE IN SPELLING: Luise S. – Maryland
EXCELLENCE IN READING COMPETITION: Salome C. – Missouri
HARLEY FETTERMAN AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CHARTS AND GRAPHS: Kai W. – California
About Braille Institute of America
Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization with a bold vision to transform the lives of individuals with vision loss. With more than a century of service, it provides programs and services that empower people to live independently — ranging from low vision assessments and technology training to mobility instruction and educational offerings. All programs are free of charge and supported by the generosity of donors.
Through its strategic plan, Mission Magnified, Braille Institute's goal is to serve more than 200,000 people annually within five years. By scaling its reach, embracing digital innovation, and building meaningful partnerships, the organization is transforming what's possible for people with low to no vision. Learn more at brailleinstitute.org.
SOURCE Braille Institute of America
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