Braille Institute Welcomes George Abbott to Board of Directors

Former Lighthouse for the Blind President and CEO Brings Deep Expertise in Vision Rehabilitation, Accessibility, Employment, and Social Enterprise Leadership

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute of America proudly announces the appointment of George Abbott to its Board of Directors. A respected leader in the blindness services field, Abbott has held senior leadership roles at three leading organizations in the sector—The Lighthouse for the Blind, The Hadley School for the Blind, and the American Foundation for the Blind. With more than two decades of experience spanning vision rehabilitation, accessible education, workforce development, and nonprofit social enterprise, he brings extensive expertise and a longstanding commitment to expanding opportunities for people who are blind, DeafBlind, or visually impaired.

Abbott most recently served as President and CEO of The Lighthouse for the Blind, Inc. in Seattle, a nationally recognized social enterprise supporting blind and DeafBlind individuals across multiple locations in the United States. In that role, he led an organization of more than 425 employees, including more than 225 employees who are blind or DeafBlind, and guided the fiscal and operational strategy of a $95 million organization.

"We are honored to welcome George to our Board," said Dimitri Kales, CEO of Braille Institute. "George has dedicated his career to advancing independence, opportunity, and inclusion for people who are blind or visually impaired. His experience leading complex organizations, developing innovative programs, and expanding employment and educational opportunities will bring valuable perspective to Braille Institute as we continue to grow our impact and advance our mission."

Mission Magnified, Braille Institute's five-year strategic plan, aims to serve more than 200,000 individuals annually by expanding digital innovation, growing program offerings, and building inclusive partnerships that transform lives.

Abbott's career began as a rehabilitation instructor at the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, where he taught independent living and communication skills before becoming supervisor of the state's residential training center. He later served as a Computer Access Training Specialist at the Department of Veterans Affairs Central Blind Rehabilitation Center at Hines Hospital, where he taught blinded veterans to use computers using speech output and optical character recognition technologies.

He went on to serve in senior leadership roles at The Hadley School for the Blind, where he oversaw educational programs serving more than 10,000 students worldwide, and at the American Foundation for the Blind, where he served as Chief Knowledge Advancement Officer. At AFB, he led national initiatives focused on employment opportunities and career advancement for people who are blind or visually impaired, oversaw professional development and publishing programs, and helped coordinate the annual AFB Leadership Conference.

"George brings experience that spans nearly every aspect of the blindness services field—from direct rehabilitation services and accessible education to workforce development, nonprofit leadership, and social enterprise," said Jim Rhodes, Chair of the Board of Directors. "He understands both the opportunities and challenges facing our community and has spent his career helping organizations expand access, independence, and inclusion. His perspective and leadership will be a valuable addition to our Board as Braille Institute continues to evolve and expand its reach."

Abbott earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance with a minor in Economics and a Master of Science in Education in Vision Rehabilitation Therapy from Northern Illinois University. He also holds a certificate in nonprofit management from the University of Illinois Chicago. His industry leadership includes service with the National Association for the Employment of People who are Blind, VisionServe Alliance, the Lighthouse for the Blind Board of Trustees, and the Illinois Association for Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired. His recognitions include the Bruce McKenzie Lifetime Achievement Award from AER and the Distinguished Service Award from Illinois AER.

"As Chair of the Governance Committee, I was pleased to help lead George's nomination," said Michael Corley. "George's experience, judgment, and commitment to mission make him an outstanding addition to our Board. His leadership across some of the field's most respected organizations, combined with his deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of people with vision loss, will strengthen our work as we pursue the goals of Mission Magnified and continue expanding access to Braille Institute's programs and services."

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization with a bold vision to positively transform the lives of individuals with vision loss. For more than a century, it has provided free programs and services that empower people to live independently—from technology training and low vision consultations to mobility instruction and enrichment classes.

Through its Mission Magnified strategic plan, Braille Institute is working to reach more than 200,000 people annually within five years through digital innovation, expanded services, and strategic partnerships that redefine what is possible for individuals with low to no vision.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America