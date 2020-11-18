Braille Works and OpenText Team up to Improve Accessibility for Individuals with Visual Impairments

Partnership combines knowledge and experience to deliver end-to-end accessibility solutions

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), today announced that the leading U.S. provider of reading materials for people who are blind, visually impaired, or reading impaired is leveraging OpenText Output Transformation solutions in their automation processes to help organizations provide an inclusive experience for their customers with visual impairments.

Braille Works specializes in producing traditional alternative formats such as braille, large print, or audio, and needed a solution that provides high-volume automated remediation of documents. OpenText enables Braille Works to automate the processing of high-volume print streams, helping to ensure high-quality, compliant, and accessible content is produced more quickly and efficiently.

"We use OpenText software in our automation process to help us extract data and be more efficient in the production of braille, large print, and audio," said Glen Schubert, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Client Relations Braille Works. "This helps us deliver for clients that remediate tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of documents on a monthly basis."

OpenText Output Transformation captures, transforms, and repurposes high-volume documents, enabling on-demand access for online and mobile presentment and secure delivery in real-time. OpenText's document transformation technology includes manual and automated remediation solutions to bring readable documents to visually impaired customers at scale:

OpenText Automated Output Accessibility converts high-volume print streams into accessible PDF and large print format documents

OpenText Document Accessibility simplifies remediation of ad-hoc PDF documents, creating accessible content that drives customer satisfaction and loyalty

Schubert summarized Braille Works' relationship with OpenText in making the world a more readable place. "Partnering with OpenText helps us provide accessibility to more people, providing them independence and freedom to manage their own information—it's amazing what that brings to life."

"OpenText helps Braille Works produce a greater number of high-quality, accessible documents efficiently and cost-effectively," said Lou Blatt, SVP and CMO at OpenText. "Combining Braille Works' experience in the production of alternative format content with OpenText's high-volume accessibility solutions delivers end-to-end document accessibility, providing more people with the information they need."

