Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Names 10 New Members to Scientific Council

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation has named 10 new members to its Scientific Council, now comprised of 181 leading scientists from across disciplines in brain and behavior research. Members of the Foundation's voluntary Scientific Council review grant applications and award grants to support scientists conducting innovative, cutting-edge research focused on improving care for those living with mental illness, as well as seeking preventive and diagnostic tools for the future.

Herbert Pardes, M.D., founder and current President of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Scientific Council and Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital says, "Over the last 31 years, the Foundation has awarded more than $394 million to fund more than 4,700 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $3.9 billion in additional funding." He added, "We are pleased that these 10 leading experts in their fields are joining the Council in selecting the best ideas in brain research to receive our Young Investigator, Independent Investigator and Distinguished Investigator Grants."

The Foundation's Scientific Council includes two Nobel Prizewinners; two former directors and the current director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH); four recipients of the National Medal of Science; 13 members of the National Academy of Sciences; 28 chairs of psychiatry and neuroscience departments at leading medical institutions, and 53 members of the Institute of Medicine.

"The Foundation is a driving force in advancing the understanding of mental illness, which impacts one in five people in the United States," says Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO, of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. "Thanks to our generous donors and dedicated Scientific Council members we are awarding grants to support scientists conducting game-changing research to detect, treat, prevent, and ultimately cure psychiatric illness."

The new members of the Scientific Council are:

Susanne Ahmari, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh

Victoria Arango, Ph.D., New York State Psychiatric Institute, Columbia University

Paola Arlotta, Ph.D., Harvard University

Ralph J. DiLeone, Ph.D., Yale University

Guoping Feng, Ph.D., MIT

James M. Gold, Ph.D., University of Maryland

Joan Luby, M.D., Washington University, St. Louis

Maria Oquendo, M.D., University of Pennsylvania

Stephen Strakowski, M.D., University of Texas, Austin

, M.D., Aristotle Voineskos, M.D., Ph.D., The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards grants in four key areas: basic research to understand what happens in the brain to cause mental illness; new technologies to advance or create new ways of studying or understanding the brain, next generation therapies to reduce symptoms of mental illness and ultimately cure and prevent brain and behavior disorders, and diagnostic tools/early intervention.

The Foundation's successful model for funding brain research supports scientists at different phases of their careers. Young Investigator Grants support scientists at the advanced post-doctoral or assistant professor (or equivalent) level for up to $35,000/year for two years; Independent Investigator Grants, provide $50,000 per year for two years during the critical period between the initiation of research and the receipt of sustained funding; and Distinguished Investigator Grants support scientists at the full professor (or equivalent) level for up to $100,000 for one year.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia.

