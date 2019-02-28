Brain Aneurysm Survivor Janet Sutherland-Madden Releases Book Recounting Her Amazing Recovery

On March 22, 2004, as friends and family sat at Janet's bedside, she was given a three percent chance to live. For weeks her co-workers raised money for her family, joined her battle, and prayed she would survive. 15 years later, Sutherland has miraculously recovered. NOSE OVER TOES tells the story of her recovery and includes research from The Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

Andrea Darlas from WGN Radio in Chicago has read the book. "I was truly captivated by Janet's story... from front to finish! I laughed out loud and even welled up with tears as I read page by page of her journey. Janet is a survivor in every sense of the word. When anyone else (including myself!) would have given up, Janet persevered. Whether it was through the help of her parents, her beloved dogs, her friends or her co-workers, Janet's journey is one everyone should know about. She makes me 'stop and smell the roses' at the end of every chapter! As a friend and former co-worker, I have always looked up to Janet, but now I truly admire her courage, her strength and her humor."

Janet has turned her health trauma into a career by lobbying and fundraising for the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. Sutherland is a former Chicago radio reporter, and was the recipient of AP awards for her breaking news coverage of the deadly Plainfield/Lemont Tornado and the Joliet Correctional prison escape. Sutherland's news stories were distributed on ABC News, AP and UPI wire services and aired on at least 75 radio stations in the Midwest. She has also written and produced cable television public affairs programs, was a feature freelance writer for The Daily Herald, a sports stringer for The Chicago Sun Times, and worked with the Illinois News Broadcaster's Association doing speaking engagements at local colleges. She has been honored by members of Congress for her work in Illinois for brain aneurysm survivor support and awareness initiatives. Janet is a media-savvy spokesperson for a very worthy cause.

The trade paperback of Nose Over Toes is being released on the 15th anniversary of Janet's aneurysm, March 22, 2019. It can pre-ordered at www.eckhartzpress.com. To receive a review copy or arrange an interview with the author, contact Eckhartz Press co-publisher Rick Kaempfer, rick@eckhartzpress.com, 847-508-8867.

