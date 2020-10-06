Brain Balance Achievement Centers Announces Nationwide Launch Of Virtual Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Balance Achievement Centers, the leading integrative training program designed to strengthen cognitive skills, announced today the nationwide launch of their Virtual Program. The program is a three-month, at-home program that builds progressively as students go along, providing the building blocks needed to help kids with ADHD and Autism find success in the classroom and relief at home.

"COVID-19 has undoubtedly had a devastating impact on all walks of life, particularly children, who are feeling the effects on their mental health and ability to focus and learn," said Dr. Rebecca Jackson, vice president of outcomes and programs for Brain Balance Achievement Centers. "We are thrilled to finally be able to provide a program for families who either live too far from a center or feel more comfortable with an at-home program while providing the same personalized offerings as our in-center program."

The Brain Balance Program takes a non-medical approach to improving cognitive skills, with the goal of creating lasting improvement in a child's attention, behavior, anxiety and academics. The personalized, virtual option uses a comprehensive set of protocols including cognitive exercises, sensory motor engagement, nutritional counseling and academic activities.

Every Brain Balance virtual program begins with an assessment to gauge students' abilities. A customized program is then created that focuses on strengthening cognitive performance. After the customized program is developed, a comprehensive kit will be mailed to each student that includes balance, sensory engagement, fine motor skills and timing and coordination components needed for the at-home exercises.

The robust program also incorporates iPad-based cognitive games, critical listening and comprehension activities, and meetings with a nutritionist to create a tailored nutrition plan for your child. In addition, enrollees have access to a broad selection of on-demand resources, including nutritional content and guided videos through Brain Balance's Program Portal. All of this is supported by a dedicated Certified Cognitive Coach, who provides regular one-on-one virtual support for the child and parents over video chat.

With the majority of students participating in distance learning this school year, the Brain Balance virtual program is an outlet that helps students to get up and move throughout the day. While parents and children face an array of obstacles adjusting to the day-to-day changes that the pandemic has brought, the program aims to alleviate some of the struggles associated with the virtual learning process.

"While researching resources for parents of children with ADD, I came across the Brain Balance virtual program and got very excited and wanted to jump right in. But then, I became apprehensive about whether or not our son would actually participate. He is 13, and we had already been struggling while homeschooling during quarantine – I did not want another battle," said Vanita Keeter, Brain Balance parent. "We eventually decided to move forward and had him try the exercises and he seemed to enjoy them, I particularly loved that we could stagger them throughout the day. After a few weeks, we both started noticing a positive change in his frustration levels. My son seemed able to tolerate small frustrations better. There were a few days that got difficult, but they were few and far between. Our family has truly benefited from the knowledge and wisdom shared by Brain Balance's virtual program and team."

Brain Balance Achievement Centers' unique and effective program has helped more than 45,000 families nationwide to improve critical life skills and create a brighter path for their future. For more information on the newly launched virtual program, call 800-877-5500 or visit brainbalance.com .

About Brain Balance

Brain Balance Achievement Centers offer a personalized, drug-free program that addresses, rebuilds and restores gaps in development. Brain Balance identifies the root causes of social, emotional and academic challenges and helps strengthen individual performance. Since 2007, this integrative program has changed the lives of tens of thousands of families. Visit BrainBalance.com to learn more.

