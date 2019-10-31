Brain Balance Achievement Centers Announces Nationwide Rollout Of College Reboot Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Balance Achievement Centers, the leading personalized, drug-free program that addresses, rebuilds and restores an individual's developmental gaps, announced today the nationwide rollout of their College Reboot program. The program, which debuted as a pilot over summer, is aimed at addressing the root cause of why young adults often struggle in college and improves a student's focus, builds confidence and helps reduce anxiety and stress.

This personalized, eight-week program is designed to help high school graduates and college-aged students by strengthening brain connections. The College Reboot program seeks to improve:

Attention and focus

Motivation and confidence

Learning and listening skills

Family and social relationships

Levels of worry and stress

"This past summer we launched the College Reboot program as a pilot, and the results were overwhelmingly positive," said Dr. Rebecca Jackson, vice president of outcomes and programs for Brain Balance Achievement Centers. "For several years, our families have been asking about a program for young adults, so based on popular demand, and the positive feedback from enrollees and franchisees, we've decided to implement the program nationwide at participating centers."

Every Brain Balance program begins with a comprehensive assessment to gauge students' abilities. A customized program is then created that focuses on the root cause of the student's struggles. The College Reboot program combines processing speed exercises, sensory motor skills training, critical listening and comprehension with ongoing student support.

"I always did well in high school. I didn't expect to struggle, but I soon learned that college was a league of its own. I had just over two months before returning to school, and I desperately wanted to change the trajectory of where my life was headed. So, I enrolled in Brain Balance, said Kayla Henkel, Brain Balance Graduate. "When I returned to school I felt like a completely different student. I made the President's list, and graduated Magna Cum Laude. It changed my life forever."

Brain Balance's unique and effective program has helped more than 30,000 families nationwide to improve critical life skills and create a brighter path for their future. For more information on the College Reboot Program, call 800-877-5500 or visit https://info.brainbalancecenters.com/college-reboot-program.

About Brain Balance

Brain Balance Achievement Centers is a personalized, drug-free program that addresses, rebuilds and restores an individual's developmental gaps. With more than 100 locations nationwide, Brain Balance identifies the root causes of social, emotional and academic limitations in children and young adults, and strengthens their performance. This integrative and effective program has changed the lives of more than 30,000 families. Visit BrainBalanceCenters.com to learn more.

