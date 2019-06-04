Brain Balance Achievement Centers Vice President To Speak At International Neurology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Balance Achievement Centers, the leading drug-free program designed to improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety and academic performance, announced today that its Vice President of Outcomes and Programs, Dr. Rebecca Jackson, has been invited to speak at the 4th Annual Brain Disorders, Neurology and Therapeutics conference on June 10-11 in Dublin, Ireland. Presented by PULSUS, the conference will feature renowned experts in academia and the scientific community to discuss research innovations surrounding neurological disorders and brain injuries.

"It's an honor to be selected to speak at the 4th annual brain disorders, neurology and therapeutics conference," said Jackson. "Brain health is at the forefront of our work here at Brain Balance, so any opportunity to gather with some of the world's most prominent figures in the neuroscience community is an exciting one, particularly because the focus of the conference aligns with our corporate goals. I look forward to sharing my experience and learnings with my colleagues back home."

Jackson has nearly a decade of first-hand experience at Brain Balance. Prior to joining the Brain Balance corporate team, Jackson served as the Executive Director of three Brain Balance centers, personally overseeing more than 1,000 students' progress through the Brain Balance program.

Brain Balance recently announced a nationwide collaboration with Cambridge Brain Sciences (CBS), a leading online platform for cognitive assessments, co-founded by renowned neuroscientist Dr. Adrian Owen. Brain Balance is collaborating with CBS on a variety of efforts, including providing access to data in an effort to study changes in cognitive development over time and how developmental concerns impacts cognition in children and young adults.

For more information about the conference and a complete list of speakers, visit https://braindisorders.pulsusconference.com/. For more information about Brain Balance Achievement Centers, please call 800-877-5500 or visit BrainBalanceCenters.com.

About Brain Balance

Brain Balance Achievement Centers offer a personalized, drug-free program designed to improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety and academic performance. The comprehensive Brain Balance Program takes an integrative approach to strengthen brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, academics, and nutrition. Over the past decade this unique and effective program has helped thousands of individuals nationwide to improve critical life skills and create a brighter path for their future. Visit BrainBalanceCenters.com to learn more.

