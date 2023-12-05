BRAIN BALANCE APPOINTS VERONICA CARDINALE ELLINGER AS NEW CEO

NAPERVILLE, lll., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Balance Centers, a leading provider of integrative programs designed to strengthen brain connectivity, proudly announces the appointment of Veronica Cardinale Ellinger as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, succeeding Dominick Fedele following an extensive nationwide search. Fedele will continue with Brain Balance as a member of the Board of Directors.

With a career spanning over three decades in dynamic and growth-oriented organizations, Ellinger brings a wealth of experience in franchise and business operations, sales, leadership development, cultural excellence, and executive coaching. Her most recent role was Senior Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Franchise Experience for New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, overseeing a franchise network across six continents and over 35 countries.

Dominick Fedele expresses his confidence in Ellinger, stating, "Veronica brings in-depth franchise knowledge, operational expertise, and visionary leadership to Brain Balance. I believe she is tailor-made to take this organization into the future, and I couldn't be more excited to put the company in her hands."

Ellinger's leadership philosophy centers on transparent and open communication, values she has consistently demonstrated throughout her career. She is known for encouraging dialogue that builds trust, respect, and collaboration among employees and franchisee stakeholders.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ellinger is deeply involved in her community in Dunedin, Florida. She recently undertook the renovation of a 1925 Mediterranean home, earning historical designation from the community for her efforts. In addition to her role as CEO, Ellinger proudly holds the titles of wife, mother of two daughters, and grandmother to beautiful 5-year-old twin girls, with another grandbaby expected in April. Ellinger finds joy in her daily runs and Pilates classes, underscoring her belief that health and fitness are integral to a successful career.

As Brain Balance's new CEO, Ellinger is poised to create long-term value for the organization by advancing key growth strategies, including optimizing operations, accelerating franchise sales, and expanding program offerings.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Brain Balance because it presents an incredible opportunity to lead an organization dedicated to transforming lives," said Ellinger. "I look forward to working with the Board, the leadership team, and the home office team to activate our growth strategies and support our franchisees' continued success."

About Brain Balance Centers:

Brain Balance offers a personalized, non-drug program helping individuals improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, cognition and nutrition. Over the past 15 years and across more than 70 locations, this unique and effective program has helped over 50,000 individuals create a brighter path for their future. Visit BrainBalance.com to learn more.

