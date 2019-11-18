Brain Balance of Southlake, Mansfield and Katy are Now Board-Certified Cognitive Center

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Balance Achievement Centers in Southlake, Mansfield and Katy, Texas announced today they have all earned the designation of Board-Certified Cognitive Center (BCCC), granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Brain Balance offers a personalized, drug-free program that provides answers to social, emotional, behavioral and academic development. Brain Balance identifies the root causes of challenges and helps strengthen individual performance. By completing the IBCCES training and certification program, the Southlake, Mansfield and Katy centers have shown their commitment to providing the best possible service to everyone who walks through their doors.

"Our team is excited about earning this renowned certification, because we are continually striving to provide the most exceptional services and outcomes for the kids and families we serve," said Heather Wells, Executive Director of the Southlake, Mansfield and Katy Brain Balance Centers. "Our calling is to get to the root of the difficulties children and families are facing so they can enjoy dignity, a voice and their highest quality of life. The IBCCES certification has furthered our mission, and we are beyond grateful."

"Professional training is incredibly important in our industry, and IBCCES has standardized training and certification that is globally recognized," said Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Vice President of Programs and Outcomes at Brain Balance Achievement Centers. "We worked closely with the IBCCES team to develop instruction that meets the needs of our more than 100 centers. This new training program will give our team an even greater understanding as they work with students who face challenges with attention and focus, anxiety, learning, socialization and more."

Brain Balance was founded in 2007 and currently has more than 100 centers. Brain Balance employs a personalized and integrative approach through sensory engagement, physical development, academics and nutrition.

"IBCCES is proud to work with an organization that recognizes the need for ongoing professional training. Because Brain Balance works with children with a variety of needs and cognitive disorders, the Board-Certified Cognitive Center program was a perfect fit. Our training and certification program complement their existing knowledge and methodology, allowing them to continue to positively impact the thousands of families they serve," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For almost 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in autism training for licensed healthcare professionals and educators around the globe. More parents are seeking out organizations that have completed evidence-based training and professional review as they search for options.

About Brain Balance

Brain Balance Achievement Centers offer a personalized, drug-free program that provides answers to social, emotional, behavioral, and academic development. Brain Balance identifies the root causes of challenges and helps strengthen individual performance. Since 2007, this integrative program has changed the lives of tens of thousands of families. Visit BrainBalanceCenters.com to learn more.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders -

IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders. As the only training and certification program endorsed by The Autism Society of America, one of the largest grassroots autism organizations in the world, IBCCES is committed to increasing the quality of life and services provided to individuals on the spectrum.

