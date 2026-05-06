Brain-Body Therapy Launches Version 2.0 of Its Wellness App for May Mental Health Awareness Month

From milestone confetti to a class library, the app's new version release is designed to keep users engaged in their mental health journey

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain-Body Therapy App, ( https://www.brain-bodytherapy.com/ ), announced today that it has launched Version 2.0 of its wellness app, a science-backed platform that combines movement and guided wellness sessions to help users better manage the everyday challenges of anxiety and depression. The release coincides with May's National Mental Health Awareness Month. The mobile app, available via iOS and Google Play , launched in October of 2025 and is built on the principle that physical activity, paired with talk therapy, can play a meaningful role in overall well-being. The app draws on the science of neuroplasticity and aims to help users build sustainable wellness routines that support mood, energy, and resilience. It is for users aged 16 and older.

Brain-Body Therapy

Following five years of development, Brain-Body Therapy originally launched with structured 30-minute workouts, therapy-informed sessions, and personalized 12-week plans guided by an intake questionnaire. Version 2.0 builds on that foundation with a suite of new features designed to deepen engagement, support consistency, and elevate the overall user experience.

"At Brain-Body Therapy, we believe mental health and movement are inseparable, and Version 2.0 reflects that more than ever," said Rio Wilson, Founder and CEO of Brain-Body Therapy. "This update is about giving users a sustainable way to care for their mental health, with the kind of structure, support, and encouragement that makes daily practice feel possible."

What's New in Version 2.0:

Streamlined Daily Sessions: A redesigned interface organizes each day into three clear steps—opening counseling session, workout, and closing counseling session—making it easier for users to follow and stay consistent.

A redesigned interface organizes each day into three clear steps—opening counseling session, workout, and closing counseling session—making it easier for users to follow and stay consistent. Session Library: Completed sessions are unlocked in the class library, allowing users to revisit counseling segments and repeat workouts at any time.

Completed sessions are unlocked in the class library, allowing users to revisit counseling segments and repeat workouts at any time. Cardio Timer: A persistent timer remains visible during cardio sessions—even when the screen is off—supporting uninterrupted workouts.

A persistent timer remains visible during cardio sessions—even when the screen is off—supporting uninterrupted workouts. Progress Bar: Users can track their journey with a visual progress indicator displayed on the home screen.

Users can track their journey with a visual progress indicator displayed on the home screen. Celebration Screens: Milestones are recognized with in-app notifications and celebratory animations, reinforcing consistency and motivation.

Milestones are recognized with in-app notifications and celebratory animations, reinforcing consistency and motivation. Encouragement Notifications: Smart reminders prompt users to return after periods of inactivity, helping them stay on track.

Smart reminders prompt users to return after periods of inactivity, helping them stay on track. Target Heart Rate Guidance: New educational tools help users understand and measure their optimal heart rate for effective workouts.

Exercise is highly effective at easing symptoms of depression and anxiety, conditions that affect a staggering share of the global population. According to the World Health Organization, anxiety disorders are the most common mental health conditions worldwide, affecting 359 million people globally , including 40 million adults in the United States, and an estimated 332 million people live with depression. Yet only one in four people with anxiety disorders receive any care, and even in high-income countries, just one-third of those with depression access treatment. Movement offers an accessible, evidence-backed entry point: just 15 minutes of daily running or an hour of walking can reduce the risk of major depression by 26%, and consistent physical activity has been shown to lower anxiety risk by 25 to 60%.

Alongside the May release of Version 2 of its mobile app, Brain-Body Therapy has also pledged $100,000 to Duke University to help fund Dr. Andrew Sherwood's research examining how intentional movement can support the treatment of mental health conditions.

Brain-Body Therapy is available on the Apple App Store with a 7-day free trial, after which users can choose from three subscription options: $9.99 per month, $69.99 per year, or a one-time lifetime purchase of $159.99. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Brain-Body Therapy is offering new users 50% off the annual membership for a limited time, bringing it down from $69.99 to $34.99 for the full year. Additional feature updates are slated to roll out throughout May.

For all media inquiries surrounding Brain-Body Therapy, please contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected], call 1.877.841.7244, or visit www.brain-bodytherapy.com .

About Brain-Body Therapy

Brain-Body Therapy is an innovative mental wellness platform that combines clinically informed guidance with personalized movement to help users manage anxiety and depression. By bridging the gap between mind and body, the app turns proven research into simple, actionable programs, making mental health support more accessible, engaging, and effective. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.brain-bodytherapy.com.

Natalie Marzano

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

BPM-PR Firm

SOURCE Brain-Body Therapy