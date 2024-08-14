Brain-CA Technologies Secures Patents for Innovative AI based on Cellular Automata

Brain-CA Technologies has secured patents for a new AI solution based on Cellular Automata that will revolutionize the AI industry. This new technology paves the way for more powerful AI systems that consume much less energy while increasing portability and scalability.

SARASOTA, Fla. and CINCINNATI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain-CA Technologies, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the issuance of US Patent No. 11847386B1 and US Patent No. 12050846B1 , unveiling their latest breakthrough in AI technology. The company has successfully secured patents for cutting-edge advancements that promise to reshape the landscape of artificial intelligence. These newly patented technologies represent a significant leap forward in AI, showcasing Brain-CA Technologies' commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Key Features of the New Brain-CA Technology

Brain-CA Technology is a novel AI solution based on Cellular Automata. The highly sophisticated system can learn from a training set to predict future outcomes based on correlations between data streams without using complex mathematical computations.

An Estimator characterizes the data stream to make predictions without a CPU, thereby avoiding the Von Neumann bottleneck that plagues current AI technologies.

Industry Excitement

BRAIN-CA's groundbreaking technology was recently introduced to AI experts at the LLM-GNN workshop, part of the International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA) 2024 Conference, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In their paper entitled: "Casting Off the Old Guard: Achieving Superior A.I. Performance through Simplification", the founders proposed a new approach to reduce the complexity of current AI technology and significantly reduce energy consumption.

Brain-CA has introduced the term "Teleomorphic computing" to define its methodology and differentiate it from current approaches. Teleomorphic computing refers to a computing paradigm that prioritizes a system's end goal or function in its design, rather than attempting to replicate biological structures. This approach contrasts with other bio-inspired computing methods, such as neuromorphic computing, that aim to emulate the structure and function of biological neural systems.

Quote from Jon Salisbury, CEO/Nexigen

"Current AI methodologies are not sustainable as models continue to grow and demand more energy. Brain-CA's fresh approach is a game changer for the AI industry." Nexigen provides comprehensive managed IT and cybersecurity support services.

Benefits and Impact

Today's computing technology was developed almost 80 years ago by John Von Neumann and was designed to perform mathematical calculations. It was NOT conceived for AI functions like learning and making predictions. Brain-CA Technologies were designed to observe, learn, and make predictions as their primary function – without doing mathematical conversions. Our innovations will move the state-of-the-art forward for AI by significantly driving down the power required while improving performance, resulting in lower cost, increased portability, and phenomenal scalability.

Another key advantage of the BRAIN-CA™ technology over Neural Network AI solutions is the ease of training. It doesn't require the configuration of weighting parameters and hidden layers, thereby reducing the implementation effort. The BRAIN-CA technology can also support complex use cases that require correlations based on rhythmic or seasonal patterns. Furthermore, the same model can be used for training and inference and can be extended with new training data resulting in significant cost savings.

About Brain-CA Technologies™: The founders of Brain-CA Technologies™ have backgrounds in Software and Systems Engineering with a lifelong interest in the workings of the brain. The company approached intelligence as systems engineers instead of neuroscientists, designing an electronic learning system that mimics the brain's learning capabilities. They had the freedom to think unconventionally, resulting in their novel approach to intelligence.

Brain-CA Technologies™ has secured initial investment funding from external investors and has assembled a team of experts to develop and commercialize this exciting new AI technology.

