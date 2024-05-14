Brain-CA Technologies to Reveal Innovative AI Technology at ISCA 2024 Conference

On June 30, 2024, Brain-CA Technologies, Inc. will introduce a new, patented AI solution based on Cellular Automata that will revolutionize the AI industry. This new technology paves the way for more powerful AI systems which consume much less energy, while increasing portability and scalability.

SARASOTA, Fla. and CINCINNATI, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain-CA Technologies, an exciting new innovator in artificial intelligence, is set to debut its groundbreaking BRAIN-CA technology at the LLM-GNN workshop, part of the International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA) 2024 Conference, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 30, 2024. In their paper entitled: "Casting Off the Old Guard: Achieving Superior A.I. Performance through Simplification", the founders will address the challenges of current AI technology's complexity and immense energy demands by proposing a simpler architecture that provides significant improvement in energy consumption. These newly patented technologies represent a significant leap forward in the field of AI, showcasing Brain-CA Technologies' commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Key Features of the New BRAIN-CA Technology

BRAIN-CA™ Technology is a novel AI solution based on Cellular Automata simulating the behavior of neurons in the human brain and how they communicate with each other. The system is highly sophisticated and can learn from a training set to predict future outcomes based on correlations between data streams without using complex mathematical computations.

The BRAIN-CA™ Estimator is used to characterize data streams such that predictions can be made without a CPU, thereby avoiding the Von Neumann bottleneck1 that plagues current AI technologies.

Quote from Jerry Felix, Chief Architect

"We are thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking AI technology that marks a pivotal moment in our journey of innovation. These advancements reinforce our dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions that empower businesses and individuals in the era of artificial intelligence."

Benefits and Impact

Today's computing technology was developed almost 80 years ago by John Von Neumann and was created to perform mathematical calculations. It was NOT conceived for AI functions like learning and making predictions. BRAIN-CA™ Technologies were designed to observe, to learn and to make predictions as their primary function – without doing mathematical conversions. These innovations will move the state-of-the-art forward for AI by significantly driving down the power required while improving performance, resulting in lower cost, increased portability, and phenomenal scalability.

A key advantage of the BRAIN-CA™ technology over conventional Neural Network AI solutions is the ease of training as it doesn't require configuration of weighting parameters and hidden layers, thereby reducing the implementation effort. The BRAIN-CA technology also supports complex use cases that require correlations based on rhythmic or seasonal patterns.

About Brain-CA Technologies™: The founders of Brain-CA Technologies™ have backgrounds in Software and Systems Engineering with a lifelong interest in the workings of the brain. The company approached intelligence as systems engineers instead of neuroscientists, designing an electronic learning system that mimics the brain's learning capabilities. They had the freedom to think unconventionally, resulting in their novel approach.

Brain-CA Technologies™ has secured initial investment funding from external investors and is assembling a team of experts to further develop and commercialize their exciting AI technology.

1 See https://www.techopedia.com/definition/14630/von-neumann-bottleneck

BRAIN-CA™ and Brain-CA Technologies™ are Trademarks of Brain-CA Technologies, Inc.

