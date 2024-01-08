Brain Cancer Charity CEO Conquers South Pole, Raises Flag to Increase Awareness, Funding & Research for All Cancers

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary feat of determination and courage, the CEO of a leading brain cancer research non-profit organization, Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, has successfully reached the South Pole, marking a momentous occasion in the fight against cancer.

Undeterred by such harsh conditions as -13 degrees Fahrenheit (with a wind chill of -40 degrees) and treacherous terrain, Lance Kawaguchi embarked on this arduous journey to raise awareness and funds for cancer research on behalf of 23 cancer charities from six countries around the world. He raised a commemorative flag at the southernmost point on Earth, sending a powerful message of hope and resilience to those affected by this devastating disease.

Cancer affects millions of lives globally, and the need for improved treatments and support is critical. With this bold expedition, Lance aims to shine a spotlight on the urgent need for increased awareness, funding and research in the battle against all forms of cancer.

Through the relentless efforts of Lance and his team, this landmark achievement serves as a rallying cry for individuals, organizations and communities to join forces, work together and make a difference. Together, we can make strides towards a future where cancer no longer threatens the lives of those we love.

 About the SouthPoleTrek4Cancer:
Embark on an extraordinary journey with Lance Kawaguchi, late December 2023 through early January 2024, as he makes his way to the South Pole in Antarctica to raise a flag for cancer. With the participation of 23 global charities from six countries worldwide, Lance is focused on breaking down silos and fostering global collaboration to help create a force multiplier effect to maximize our impact in the fight against cancer. Together, we strive to raise funds, create awareness and effect lasting change in cancer research.

