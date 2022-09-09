Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $7.37 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Diagnostic Type; Cancer Type; End-user; and Tumor Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brain cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from US$ 1,639.10 million in 2022 to US$ 7,378.57 million by 2028.

The increase in brain cancer worldwide and the rise in cigarette smokers boost the growth of the global brain cancer diagnostics market.

Cancer Research UK estimated that around 12,288 new cases of brain, other CNS, and intracranial tumors are diagnosed in the UK each year, which makes it around 34 cases per day (2016-2018). Brain tumors, other central nervous systems, and intracranial tumors are the ninth most common malignancies in the UK, accounting for 3% of all new cancer cases (2016-2018). Also, it is the 7th most common cancer in females in the UK, with around 6,400 new cases during 2016-2018. Similarly, in males, brain, other CNS, and intracranial tumors are the 11th most common cancer, with about 5,800 new cases in the UK during 2016-2018. Incidence rates for brain tumors are highest in people aged 85 to 89 (2016-2018) in the UK.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, glioblastoma is the most common malignant brain and other CNS tumor, accounting for 47.7% of all cases; the incidence of glioblastoma is 3.21 per 100,000 people. According to Cancer Australia, around 1,879 new cases of brain cancer were diagnosed in Australia in 2020.

Early detection of tumors often provides more treatment options. Advanced imaging technology can pinpoint the location of brain tumors. Intraoperative MRI can also be used to guide tissue biopsy and tumor resection during surgery. Magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) is used to examine the chemical characteristics of tumors. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of brain cancer worldwide highly demands brain cancer diagnostic tools.

Based on diagnostics type, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into imaging test, lumbar puncture, biopsy, molecular testing, platform & services, cerebral arteriogram, neurological & hearing tests/neurocognitive assessments, electroencephalography (EEG), and others. Molecular testing segment further sub-segmented into MRI, CT scan, PET, and others. Platform & services segment is further sub-segmented into sample slide, autosampler unit, solutions and platform, and services. In 2022, the imaging test segment is expected to have the largest market share. Moreover, the platform and services market for this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on cancer type, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into acoustic neuroma, astrocytomas, craniopharyngiomas, ganglioneuromas, glioblastoma multiforme, ganglioneuroma, meningiomas, ependymomas, oligodendroglioma, low-grade tumors, and others. In 2022, the glioblastoma multiforme segment is estimated to hold the largest market share. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Based on tumor size, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into 0.2 cm3 to 100 cm3, 101 cm3 to 200 cm3, and above 200 cm3. In 2022, the 0.2 cm3 to 100 cm3 segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Based on end user, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers & research institutes, and others. In 2022, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Moreover, the specialty clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Brain Cancer Worldwide

Rise in Cigarette Smokers

Market Restraints

High Cost of Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Market Opportunities

Increasing R&D for Developing Advance Technology

Future Trends

Advancement in Brain Tumor Diagnosis

