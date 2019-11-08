Brain Cancer Patient Survival, Immune and Tumor Data from AIVITA Biomedical's Phase 2 Clinical Trial to be Presented at SITC Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that new data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting by Lead Principal Investigator Dr. Daniela Bota. The podium presentation will detail early encouraging survival data, immune response data and tumor biomarker and imaging data. Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Meeting: Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Presenter: Dr. Daniela Bota, MD, PhD, University of California, Irvine; AIVITA GBM Lead Principal Investigator

Title: Phase II trial of therapeutic vaccine consisting of autologous dendritic cells loaded with autologous tumor cell antigens from self-renewing cancer cells in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma

Session: Session 311: A Tale of Two Brain Tumors: Primary versus Metastatic CNS Tumors

When: 6:15 PM ET, Saturday Nov 9

Location: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

About AIVITA Biomedical

AIVITA Biomedical is a privately held company engaged in the advancement of commercial and clinical-stage programs utilizing curative and regenerative medicines. Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the stem cell industry, AIVITA Biomedical utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline and commercial line of skin care products. All proceeds from the sale of AIVITA's skin care products support the treatment of women with ovarian cancer.

