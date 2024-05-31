Brain Cancer Support and Solutions Alliance Launched to Improve Care and Outcomes for Brain Tumor Patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and HEWLETT, N.Y. and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Head for the Cure, the Musella Foundation For Brain Tumor Research & Information, and Cancer Commons today announced the launch of the Brain Cancer Support and Solutions Alliance to provide support, education, and guidance to brain cancer patients and their caregivers.

Brain tumors present unique challenges, demanding specialized care from diagnosis through treatment. With a shared commitment to addressing these challenges, the Brain Cancer Support and Solutions Alliance will leverage the strengths of its member organizations to provide timely and personalized support.

The alliance will take a significant step forward by hiring a neuro-oncology navigator, supported by a collaborative grant. The navigator will work within the Cancer Commons framework and provide swift responses to patient and caregiver inquiries and needs.

"Our collaboration represents a powerful union of resources and expertise dedicated to serving brain tumor patients," said Matt Anthony, Founder and Board President, Head for the Cure.

Al Musella, DPM, Founder and President of The Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information, added, "This alliance allows us to leverage our resources and network to provide vital support and guidance to those affected by this disease."

Adrienne Nugent, PhD, Director of Scientific and Clinical Operations at Cancer Commons, remarked, "We are committed to empowering patients with the knowledge and support they need to make educated decisions. The alliance will expand our impact and provide tailored resources for more patients and caregivers."

The Brain Cancer Support and Solutions Alliance seeks passionate individuals with experience in brain cancer care, excellent communication skills, and a dedication to patient support to apply for the neuro-oncology navigator position (cancercommons.org/careers).

Patients and caregivers seeking immediate assistance, please visit bit.ly/BCSSAHelpNow.

About Head for the Cure

The Head for the Cure Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to elevating awareness, funding research, and inspiring hope within the brain tumor community. Through its signature 5K Run/Walk events, Head for the Cure energizes supporters and survivors alike, creating a vibrant platform for fundraising and awareness that supports brain tumor research and vital patient services.

About the Musella Foundation For Brain Tumor Research & Information

The Musella Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, provides crucial support to brain tumor patients by offering emotional and financial assistance, educational resources, and advocacy. Committed to driving progress, the foundation also funds critical research to improve treatment outcomes, fostering hope and innovation within the brain tumor community.

About Cancer Commons

Cancer Commons is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit network of patients, scientists, physicians, volunteers, and partner organizations united by a shared goal—to optimize each patient's outcome and maximize collective learning to help others urgently seeking answers. They provide cancer patients, caregivers, and their oncologists with the evidence-based information needed to make good decisions—and seek to learn continuously, from every patient's experience.

Media Contact:

Shan Fowler | Cancer Commons

+1 949-933-5294

[email protected]

SOURCE Brain Cancer Support and Solutions Alliance