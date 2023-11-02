Brain Corp and Dane Technologies Extend Partnership to Bring Inventory Scanning Retail Solutions to Market

02 Nov, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics and AI, and Dane Technologies, a leader in designing and manufacturing power assist solutions, today announced an expanded partnership for the development of inventory scanning retail solutions, which will be built on Brain Corp's next generation robotics platform.

Brain Corp and Dane Technologies Extend Partnership to Bring Inventory Scanning Retail Solutions to Market (CNW Group/Brain Corp)
The next generation platform, designed with a new, modular architecture, represents the latest evolution of Brain Corp's BrainOS® robotics platform – which currently powers over 30,000 autonomous robots operating in commercial public spaces. Promoting faster and easier product development, the next generation robotics platform has been created to underpin a future generation of intelligent robotic solutions able to be applied across multiple commercial sectors.

The new partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies, with Brain Corp bringing its industry-leading expertise in AI and autonomous technology, and Dane Technologies offering its extensive experience in manufacturing and deploying retail technology solutions. The collaboration will focus on delivering to retailers new and advanced robotic solutions for intelligent inventory management and other applications to increase productivity, efficiency and visibility.

"We're thrilled to further our partnership with Dane Technologies and bring the next generation of inventory scanning retail solutions to market," said John Black, SVP of Strategy. "Retail is a rapidly evolving business with large opportunities, and this collaboration is focused squarely on delivering robotic solutions able to consistently make retailer's lives easier, elevate their customer's experiences and ensure their stores run even more efficiently."

Brain Corp's next generation robotics platform includes a number of key features designed to expand and advance autonomous robot applications and capabilities, including:.

  • Fully automated, zero touch robot operation
  • The enablement of new vision-based AI data applications
  • Advanced localization and navigation performance
  • Enhanced safety and durability
  • Improved human-robot interaction

"We're excited to be working closely with Brain Corp to deliver a new generation of autonomous inventory scanning retail solutions," said Dan Johnson, CEO of Dane Technologies. "The next generation platform is the perfect complement to our manufacturing and deployment capabilities, and we're very confident that our combined expertise will deliver meaningful expense reduction and exceptional ROI to retailers worldwide."

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the global leader in robotic AI software that powers the largest fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in commercial public spaces. Global OEM partners use the company's cloud-connected platform, BrainOS®, to create scalable, self-driving robots that are used by end customers to clean floors and sense environmental data - turning manual operations into automated workflows. Fortune 500 brands across multiple verticals benefit from the growing portfolio of BrainOS®-powered robots and our industry-leading privacy, safety and efficiency tools that make managing and scaling automation easier. Brain Corp currently powers more than 30,000 AMRs, representing the largest fleet of its kind in the world.

For more information, visit www.braincorp.com.

About Dane Technologies

Dane Technologies was founded in 1996 to help retailers address the safety and productivity challenges of manual shopping cart retrieval and management. Working together with their clients, Dane Technologies has grown from that single product to become one of the most trusted names in ergologistic solutions – serving clients in retail, industrial, distribution, transportation, and healthcare around the world.

For more information, please visit www.danetechnologies.com

