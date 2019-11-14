Brain Corp and RPS Corporation, Manufacturer of Factory Cat and Tomcat Cleaning Equipment, Announce Technology Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Corp , a San Diego-based AI company, creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry, and RPS Corporation, manufacturer of global commercial cleaning equipment brands Factory Cat and Tomcat, today announced a technology partnership. RPS will license Brain Corp's BrainOS platform to power an autonomous, ride-on scrubber that delivers quality, and innovative green technology across a wide range of applications.

"The industry is moving towards robotics because of the value it offers to customers and their janitorial staff, and we are proud to partner with Brain Corp on this important strategic milestone for our company," said Sean Goff, CEO, RPS Corporation. "As an organization that endeavors to deliver quality and reliability to our customers, we recognize the value in partnering with Brain Corp on a project that is otherwise beyond our capabilities. BrainOS enables us to meet our quality and innovation standards, while also addressing the range of cleaning needs across our diverse customer base."

Factory Cat and Tomcat offer a variety of commercial and industrial cleaning equipment that include floor scrubbers, floor sweepers, burnishers and floor scrubber-sweeper machines. In addition to a focus on engineering and value, RPS Corporation delivers on the company promise to "green clean." Machines are designed to last, use zero emission battery power, and carefully control water and soap output with chemical free solutions like ZerO3. Factory Cat and Tomcat count leading industrial, manufacturing and distribution companies, as well as government agencies as customers.

BrainOS is a cloud-connected operating system for commercial autonomous robots. Robots powered by BrainOS navigate autonomously, operate in dynamic and complex environments, manage data, generate utilization reports, and seamlessly interact with end-users. BrainOS enables Factory Cat and Tomcat to address a diverse set of applications while also adhering to the brand's quality standards. In addition, BrainOS uses a "teach and repeat" approach that makes it easy for end customers to deploy and incorporate into their existing cleaning processes without the need for onsite engineers.

"The partnership between Brain Corp and RPS Corporation is important because it demonstrates that manufacturers of every size can become a player in the shift towards robotics," said Christian Cornelius-Knudsen, Senior Vice-President, Global Sales and Services, Brain Corp. "BrainOS unlocks the expansive market opportunity that robotics offers by enabling OEMs to successfully produce, deploy, and support robots at scale. Instead of being responsible for engineering the entire technology stack and funding that development process, OEMs can focus on their core business and product differentiation, greatly streamlining time-to-market."

BrainOS became commercially available in 2015 and enables original equipment manufacturers to integrate autonomous capabilities into their machines, regardless of form-factor size or application. BrainOS-powered robots currently operate across global geographies and operating environments that include retailers, airports, shopping malls, school campuses, assembly and logistics facilities, and healthcare facilities.

About Brain Corp:

Brain Corp is a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry. Brain Corp's comprehensive solutions support the builders of today's autonomous machines in successfully producing, deploying, and supporting robots across commercial industries and applications. Named the world's top autonomy solution provider by ABI Research, Brain Corp is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com .

About RPS Corporation:

Headquartered in Wisconsin, RPS Corporation has been manufacturing cleaning equipment since 1986 and remains a 100% family owned business whose owners remain active leaders to this day. The Factory Cat and Tomcat brands are known worldwide for performance, and a company with policies focused on the market's top equipment distributors. With over 425 of these loyal distributors across 36 countries, customers can count on factory trained service departments that deliver long-term satisfaction.

