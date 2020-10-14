Brain Corp Announces New UX Design and Reporting Capabilities that Simplify Robotic Usage at Scale

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Corp , a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry, today announced the launch of new user experience (UX) design and reporting capabilities that revolutionize the ease of which autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) can be used and managed at scale.

The software enhancements are designed to optimize usage of BrainOS®-powered robots for different types of users—from a robot operator to management personnel—on a global basis. They also include powerful new software features for BrainOS-enabled robotic scrubbers that deliver improved cleaning efficiency and flexibility for commercial locations. BrainOS is a pioneering AI software platform that is used to build, operate, and manage multiple robotic applications.

Brain Corp's innovation in UX design and operational reporting, along with the proven performance and scale of Tennant Co. floor care equipment, were the key reasons that Schnuck Markets, Inc. recently selected new Tennant T380AMR robotic scrubbers, powered by BrainOS. Schnucks, a leading Midwest grocery chain, will have autonomous units in more than half of its stores when deployments are completed by the end of the year.

"These new robotic scrubbers will enhance cleaning performance, while giving valuable time back to teammates so they can spend more time doing what is most important: serving our customers," said Kim Anderson, Senior Director Store Operations Support at Schnucks. "Robotics and technology are important tools for helping us improve in-store experiences and achieve our customer-first values."

The new software release includes the following features and functionality that elevate the use and adoption of robotics for businesses and their employees:

Universal design and iconography — A new "glanceable" user interface (UI) featuring international symbols makes it easy for robot operators to understand what to do almost immediately regardless of language.

— A new "glanceable" user interface (UI) featuring international symbols makes it easy for robot operators to understand what to do almost immediately regardless of language. Powerful route-cleaning upgrades — New features for BrainOS-powered robotic scrubbers give robot operators maximum flexibility in cleaning their commercial locations. "Multiple consecutive routes" allows for up to six different routes to be scheduled and executed. "Route repeat" allows for a continuous loop of one or more routes to clean problem areas.

— New features for BrainOS-powered robotic scrubbers give robot operators maximum flexibility in cleaning their commercial locations. "Multiple consecutive routes" allows for up to six different routes to be scheduled and executed. "Route repeat" allows for a continuous loop of one or more routes to clean problem areas. Unified reporting across applications — An industry-first capability that enables executives to get performance metrics of multiple BrainOS-powered robotic applications via a single interface. Users can easily toggle back and forth between the different robotic applications to see core usage metrics, enabling them to quickly understand the overall impact of their robotics program on their operations.

— An industry-first capability that enables executives to get performance metrics of multiple BrainOS-powered robotic applications via a single interface. Users can easily toggle back and forth between the different robotic applications to see core usage metrics, enabling them to quickly understand the overall impact of their robotics program on their operations. Report internationalization — BrainOS reporting interfaces now come in a dozen different languages, with more on the way, to help global businesses better manage their robotic fleets in multiple countries. This internationalization includes product-specific languages, as well as time formats and units of measurement.

— BrainOS reporting interfaces now come in a dozen different languages, with more on the way, to help global businesses better manage their robotic fleets in multiple countries. This internationalization includes product-specific languages, as well as time formats and units of measurement. New reporting at scale — Thanks to a new centralized data warehouse and a high-performance reporting infrastructure, users of BrainOS robots can now look at activity reports and autonomous usage metrics for one robot in one store or thousands of robots across the globe within seconds. This enables executives to understand usage and compliance of their operations in near real-time.

"Our goal is to make BrainOS-powered robots dead simple to use for any global audience and to help end customers better collect and leverage robotic data so they deliver better customer experiences," said Jon Thomason, CTO of Brain Corp. "This new release extends the value of our platform and sets the bar for what users should expect from their investment in autonomous robots."

Through its global manufacturing partners, Brain Corp currently operates more than 14,000 AMRs worldwide—the largest fleet of its kind operating in high-traffic commercial indoor locations. The company's robotic applications include floor scrubbers, vacuums, delivery tugs, and a new shelf analytics application that is currently being piloted in major retail locations.

On Monday, October 19, Brain Corp will host a webinar with Schnucks executives entitled, "How Schnucks Uses Robotics & Innovation to Deliver Better Customer Experiences." The webinar, which will also feature ABI Research, will be hosted by Winsight Grocery Business. Click here to register .

