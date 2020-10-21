Brain Corp Expands Commercial Relationship with Sam's Club to Power In-Club Autonomous Robots and Connected Data Services

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Corp , an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, today announced that Sam's Club is expanding its investment in BrainOS®-powered robotic solutions. Beginning this fall, the retailer will add 372 autonomous floor scrubbers manufactured by Tennant Company , a Brain Corp partner, to the hundreds of units it has already deployed, resulting in a robotic scrubber in every club in their U.S. chain of nearly 600 stores. Consistent with its history of embracing innovation, Sam's Club is also expanding a retail shelf analytics pilot using Brain Corp's innovative floor scrubber accessory for localizing and analyzing shelf inventory with the goal of improving in-store shopping experiences.

Brain Corp is a leading provider of AI and robotics technology, partnering with top original equipment manufacturers to transform the machines users already know and trust with autonomous capabilities. With over 14,000 robots and three million autonomous operational hours in the field, BrainOS-powered robots have been proven to scale and function safely across a range of high-traffic operating environments.

"Tennant Company is excited to be partnering with Brain Corp, combining their expertise in software and AI and our expertise of technology integration, manufacturing and servicing of equipment," said Rusty Zay, Senior Vice President, Technology & Innovation at Tennant Company. "The addition of the shelf analytics accessory allows us to further the value that robotic cleaning brings to our customers by providing self-cleaning, while also helping how they keep their shelves stocked."

Sam's Club will deploy new Tennant T7AMR floor scrubbers in their clubs. Known for their best-in-class autonomy and ease of use, the BrainOS-powered machines can be deployed quickly without requiring any expensive custom engineering. They can also be easily adjusted to meet changing operational requirements, such as different club layouts, without additional technical support.

While autonomous cleaning has been a core area of focus for Brain Corp, BrainOS is an extensible and flexible AI robotics platform technology with far-ranging strategic applications. Following a successful six-month proof of concept, Sam's Club made the decision to expand its retail shelf analytics pilot program. This cloud-connected application helps verify pricing accuracy, confirm planogram compliance, and ensure product availability without requiring time consuming and potentially inaccurate manual processes. The application leverages a first-of-its-kind dual function design in which a data collection and scanning accessory can be easily mounted on a robot, in this case, robotic floor scrubbers. This breakthrough technology can be added at any time, providing the flexibility to get started with autonomous cleaning and add additional applications when it makes sense for the business.

"The potential of robots, AI, and data working in concert throughout an in-store environment can only be realized by proven, commercial technology," said Dr. Eugene Izhikevich, CEO of Brain Corp. "Sam's Club recognizes the scale of this opportunity and we are proud to be selected as part of their connected club initiatives. With BrainOS powering the world's largest fleet of autonomous robots operating in dynamic public environments, retailers and robotics manufacturers alike can have confidence in the safety, operating performance, and scalability of our platform."

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is an AI software leader that powers the world's largest fleet of autonomous mobile robots operating in commercial indoor public spaces. The BrainOS® platform and its cloud-connected autonomy service are used by global manufacturing partners to successfully build, deploy, and support commercial robots at scale across industries and applications. Through intuitive software and controls, BrainOS also enables end customers to easily leverage the power of robotics to offload repetitive, labor-intensive tasks related to floor care, in-store inventory delivery, and shelf-scanning, freeing employees' time to focus on higher-value responsibilities. Working with its partners, Brain Corp has deployed over 14,000 robots within retail, grocery, malls, airports, hospitals, warehouses, and other industries. For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com .

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Brain Corp