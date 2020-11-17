Brain Corp Named a Winner of the San Diego Top Workplaces Award 2020 by The San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Corp , an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, has been named a Top Workplace of 2020 by The San Diego Union-Tribune. The list of winners is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey consisting of 15 drivers of engaged culture that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection. Organizations in San Diego County with 50 or more employees were invited to participate. Brain Corp was named one of 70 local winners from a pool of more than 2,176 companies.

The Top Workplaces 2020 award showcases Brain Corp's dedication to employee engagement and emphasis on collaborative work environments that cultivate innovation, creativity, and connection. In particular, respondents gave high ratings to Brain Corp's management teams and employee work-life balance. These attributes, said Dr. Eugene Izhikevich, Brain Corp CEO, have contributed to the successful development of the company's cloud-connected AI platform, BrainOS, which now powers the world's largest fleet of autonomous mobile robots operating in commercial public spaces.

"We're honored to be selected as one of San Diego's best places to work," Izhikevich said. "The award is a significant reminder of the cohesive work and synergy of the Brain Corp team, which are key factors for helping scale a truly global company."

Working through its manufacturing partners, Brain Corp has deployed more than 14,000 robots globally across multiple applications and verticals. BrainOS®-powered robots have been proven to scale and function safely across a range of high-traffic commercial operating environments, totaling more than 3.1 million autonomous operational hours. In 2020, Brain Corp announced innovations such as autonomous in-store delivery robots , new UX design capabilities , and a floor scrubber accessory for shelf analytics . Select clients include Walmart, Kroger, Sam's Club, Schnucks, Giant Eagle, and Simon Property Group.

