Brain Corp Surpasses 2 Million Autonomous Hours Powering Largest Fleet of Commercial Mobile Robots in Public Spaces

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Corp , an AI company creating transformative core technology in the robotics industry, today announced that it has surpassed 2 million hours of global operation powering the world's largest fleet of autonomous commercial mobile robots operating in public indoor spaces.

The milestone was achieved earlier this month due in part to a recent surge in activity by retailers who are maximizing their use of BrainOS-powered cleaning robots in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Median robotic usage among retailers in US locations rose by 13.8% during Q1 of 2020, compared to the same period last year, and jumped by 24% during Q2 of 2020, according to Brain Corp internal data.

"We have seen a sharp increase in usage and adoption over the last quarter, as grocers and retailers try to adjust to a constant state of clean due to the health crisis," said Dr. Eugene Izhikevich, CEO at Brain Corp. "We are grateful to be working with our manufacturing partners to provide value to retailers during these challenging times. We are also proud to have broken through the 2 million autonomous hours mark, which reflects the unmatched performance and safety of our technology."

Brain Corp's manufacturing partners use the company's AI software platform, BrainOS , to develop a number of robotic applications, including floor scrubbers, vacuum sweepers, in-store delivery tugs, and shelf scanners. These solutions help expand workforce capacity, improve facility safety, and demonstrate a brand's commitment to innovation. Working with its partners, Brain Corp has deployed over 10,000 robots worldwide in retail and grocery stores, malls, airports, hospitals, universities, and other dynamic public environments.

Additional data points from Brain Corp's network include:

Fleetwide Stats (as of 7-15-20)

BrainOS-powered machines are delivering over 11,000 hours of daily work. This is time given directly back to workers so they can focus on higher value tasks.

Robots powered by BrainOS have traveled over 1.8 million miles within public indoor spaces—equal to 72 trips around the Earth.

Brain Corp has mapped a total of 677 million unique square feet of retail space, giving it exposure to more edge cases than any other robotic vendor in its class, which is essential to AI innovation and performance improvement. Those learnings have been tested across a total of 28.4 billion square feet of floor space, ensuring that Brain Corp's robots operate at the highest levels of safety and performance in complex environments.

Retail Usage Trends (as of 6-30-20)

The median daily usage of BrainOS-powered robots grew by 20% in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019, from 2.15 hours to 2.58 hours per day.

Median daily usage reached a new high of 2.73 hours in June 2020 , up 26.2% over 2019.

For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com .

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry. Brain Corp's comprehensive solutions support the builders of today's autonomous machines in successfully producing, deploying, and supporting robots across commercial industries and applications. Named the world's top autonomy solution provider by ABI Research, Brain Corp is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com .

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Brain Corp

Related Links

https://www.braincorp.com

