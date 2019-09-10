Brain Food for Kids Captures the Imagination of Parents Nationwide

Most kids in America are not getting enough of these brain-building nutrients according to experts, such as the World Health Organization. For example, on average, kids are only consuming 20% of the recommended level of Omega-3s DHA and EPA - critical building blocks of brain cells*. Similarly, kids are only getting about two-thirds of the recommended daily intake of choline**, which is an essential component of the brain's information "superhighways." Brainiac™ Kids yogurts were created to address this significant nutrient gap in kids' diets and help every child get the brain fuel they need to achieve their full potential.

As the first company dedicated to food-based brain nutrition, Ingenuity™ Brands was founded with a clear purpose and commitment to demonstrating a high standard of social impact. With that foundation in mind, the company is excited to have achieved recognition as a Certified B Corporation, and to have done so within just six months of launching their products.

"As a company founded on the desire to help my kids and all kids reach their full potential, we knew we wanted to do it in a way everyone would be proud of. We are committed to having a positive impact on the future of families, communities, and the environment," said Jonathan Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Ingenuity™ Brands. "The B Corp Certification reinforces this commitment and strengthens our ability to deliver food-based brain nutrition and ultimately help to close the key brain nutrition gap for kids everywhere."

"As two dads, we want parents across the country to have access to this simple solution for getting kids the key nutrients their developing brains need into their teen years," said Mark Brooks, Co-Founder and President of Ingenuity™ Brands. "We are thrilled to see Brainiac™ Kids gain rapid retail adoption and are committed to ensuring our products are based on strong nutrition science, widely accessible and affordable. We are passionate about creating a positive impact for as many kids as possible."

Following the successful adoption of Brainiac™ Kids whole milk yogurts and yogurt drinks at retail, Brainiac™ Kids will be launching additional products this fall.

About Brainiac™ Kids

Brainiac™ Kids is the first kids' food brand specifically targeted to support brain development. Its first line of products are children's yogurts developed specifically to support brain development, while also having lower sugar and higher protein than leading brands. Each Brainiac™ Kids Whole Milk Yogurt contains the BrainPack®, a one-of-a-kind blend of the Omega-3s DHA and ALA, as well as choline, all of which feed kids' brains and help set the foundation for lifelong brain health. Brainiac™ Kids yogurts were created to address a critical nutrient gap in kids' diets and help every child get the brain nutrients they need to reach their full potential.

Brainiac™ Kids strives to make delicious, healthy products that are accessible to all; sources ingredients that are sustainably produced, minimally processed, and nutritionally sound; and uses packaging that keeps products fresh and safe and has the lightest environmental footprint possible.

About Ingenuity™ Brands

Ingenuity™ Brands, the first company dedicated to food-based brain nutrition, is driving innovation in the food industry, with real and delicious products to support brain development, performance and health.

About B Corps

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Society's most challenging problems cannot be solved by government and nonprofits alone. The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high quality jobs with dignity and purpose. By harnessing the power of business, B Corps use profits and growth as a means to a greater end: positive impact for their employees, communities, and the environment.

B Corps form a community of leaders and drive a global movement of people using business as a force for good. The values and aspirations of the B Corp community are embedded in the B Corp Declaration of Interdependence.

