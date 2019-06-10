Brain Health & Research Institute to Promote Brain Health Using BrainHQ

BrainHQ is unique among brain training programs because of the deep science behind the product. In a systematic comparison—published in Neuropsychological Review —experts from five Alzheimer's institutes looked at the evidence behind commercially-available brain exercise apps marketed to older adults and found only BrainHQ exercises were backed by multiple high-quality studies.

"This partnership is so compelling for our team and, ultimately, our patients because BrainHQ is proven to not simply challenge the brain, but change the brain for the better," said Dr. Mary Kay Ross, a pioneer in brain disease and injury treatment and BH&RI CEO. "We've committed ourselves to bringing technical innovations and medical advancements to the patients we serve—as evidenced by our partnership with ISB. Now, with a version of BrainHQ integrated into our personalized therapies, we will lead the way for a community desperate for hope and results."

There are more than 100 peer-reviewed studies on benefits delivered by exercises and assessments in BrainHQ, including better performance on standard measures of cognition (e.g., speed, attention, memory), on standard measures of quality of life (e.g., mood, confidence, health-related quality of life), and in real world activities (e.g., balance, driving, maintaining independent-living). Studies also show structural changes in the brain, indicative of more efficient operations and improved brain health.

"BrainHQ is the culmination of decades of research in neuroscience and brain plasticity," said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. "We are excited to be working with Dr. Ross and her team in developing the world's finest implementation of BrainHQ training in a clinical setting, as they apply their multimodal and highly personalized approach to each patient. We look forward to working with them to fine-tune the use of BrainHQ in such an innovative program, and as we undertake research to develop new science and medical treatments together."

BH&RI will open its doors to patients in its inaugural Seattle location September 1, 2019. Dr. Ross will be joined by a team of medical practitioners trained in the administration of multimodal therapies that have demonstrated early clinical promise in the detection, slowing, and in some cases, reversal of neurodegenerative cases.

Seattle-based Brain Health & Research Institute launched May 21, 2019, introducing a revolutionary partnership with the Institute for Systems Biology, that blends the practical application of multimodal functional medicine therapies and treatment protocols with advanced DNA analytics and computational biology for the evaluation, prevention, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, dementia, and ALS. BH&RI Founder & CEO Dr. Mary Kay Ross is the former Chief Medical Officer of MPI Cognition—the firm credited with introducing multi-modal Alzheimer's therapies to America—and a recognized expert in the study of molds, toxins, fungi, and heavy metals as contributors to neurodegenerative diseases.

Institute for Systems Biology is a collaborative and cross-disciplinary non-profit biomedical research organization based in Seattle. We focus on some of the most pressing issues in human health, including brain health, cancer, sepsis and aging, as well as many chronic and infectious diseases. Our science is translational, and we champion sound scientific research that results in real-world clinical impacts. ISB is an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the United States.

