Brain Health Supplements Market Size Worth $13.38 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brain health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness among consumers regarding mental health is fueling the adoption of supplements over the world. The increasing brain health issues, such as depression and dementia, boost the demand for the products. Depression, stress, and anxiety are common mental illnesses among adolescents and millennials. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the occurrence of these mental illnesses over the world and boosted the demand for brain health supplements.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the herbal extract segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing preference for herbal products among the consumers

North America dominated the market with over 35.0% revenue share in 2020. Increased concerns about brain health, along with the expanded prevalence of Alzheimer's among elderly people, have been boosting the market growth in the region

The memory enhancement application segment held the largest share of more than 25.0% in 2020

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract), By Application (Memory Enhancement, Depression & Mood), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market

Natural molecules accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The expansion of this segment is attributed to the easy availability and cost-effectiveness of the products. The natural ingredients in these products, including omega-3 fatty acids, Huperzine-A, and Acetyl-L-carnitine, help in improving the focus and easing stress, anxiety, and depression. Herbal extract products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The supplements for memory enhancement dominated the market in 2020, with more than 25.0% revenue share due to the increased number of Alzheimer's patients worldwide. According to the Alzheimer's Association, as of 2020, around 5.8 million people in the U.S. had Alzheimer's. The growing number of the aging population has been driving the demand for memory enhancement supplements as memory loss is a widespread illness among the older population.

The industry is competitive with a large number of large and medium-sized firms across the globe. New product launches are expected to remain a key trend in the industry. In April 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. introduced Neuriva supplement, with complimentary digital support and training program. The product is designed to improve cognitive functions, including focus, memory, and consumers' concentration.

Grand View Research has segmented the global brain health supplements market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Brain Health Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Natural Molecules



Herbal Extract



Vitamins & Minerals

Brain Health Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Memory Enhancement



Attention & Focus



Depression & Mood



Sleep & Recovery



Anti-aging & Longevity



Stress & Anxiety

Brain Health Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Brain Health Supplements Market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

HVMN Inc.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Peak Nootropics

AlternaScript

Liquid Health, Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Onnit Labs, Inc.

Quincy Bioscience

