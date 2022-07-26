Brain Health Supplements Market to Record 6.64% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Growing Demand in Online Retail is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

Brain Health Supplements Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growing urban population, increase in sales outlets & increase in the older adult population are the major factors propelling the market growth.

The low penetration in developing regions, stringent government regulations, and ignorance about the health benefits of brain health supplements will hamper the market growth.

Brain Health Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

The brain health supplements market is segmented by distribution channel (retail and online) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Distribution Channel Landscape

The brain health supplements market share growth in the retail segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the rise in the number of retail outlets in developing and emerging countries such as China and India to meet the demand for products, such as brain health supplements, owing to a growing aging population.

Geography Landscape

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US is the key market for brain health supplements market in North America . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing awareness regarding brain health, rapid urbanization, and the presence of prominent vendors will facilitate the brain health supplements market growth in North America over the forecast period.



Brain Health Supplements Market: Vendor Analysis

The brain health supplements market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D activities for developing advanced and high-quality products to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arkopharma Laboratories

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BrainMD Health

Glanbia plc

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jacobson Pharma Corp. Ltd.

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Liquid Health

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nutrex Hawaii

Quincy Bioscience

Thorne HealthTech Inc.

Amway Corp.



Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Brain Health Supplements Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Brain Health Supplements Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Brain Health Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BrainMD Health, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jacobson Pharma Corp. Ltd., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Liquid Health, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrex Hawaii, Quincy Bioscience, Thorne HealthTech Inc., and Amway Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart of the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 90: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Amway Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Amway Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Amway Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 95: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Arkopharma Laboratories

Exhibit 100: Arkopharma Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 101: Arkopharma Laboratories - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Arkopharma Laboratories - Key offerings

10.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.8 Bayer AG

Exhibit 108: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 111: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.9 Glanbia plc

Exhibit 113: Glanbia plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Glanbia plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Glanbia plc - Key news



Exhibit 116: Glanbia plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Glanbia plc - Segment focus

10.10 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 121: Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 124: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 127: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

