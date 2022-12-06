Brain Mapping Instruments Market to Witness CAGR of 13% (2022-2028) on account of Increasing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the brain mapping instruments Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product type (functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), computed axial tomography (CAT), electroencephalography (EGG), magnetoencephalography, functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), positron emission tomography (PET), and others); End-users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others); Region/Country.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/brain-mapping-instruments-market/

The brain mapping instruments market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the brain mapping instruments market. The brain mapping instruments market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the brain mapping instruments market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=27902

Market Overview

Brain mapping can be conceived as a higher form of neuroimaging, producing brain images supplemented by the result of additional (imaging or non-imaging) data processing or analysis, such as measures of behavior in brain regions. The increasing integration of advanced technology in the healthcare facilities for better treatment owing to an increasing market size of brain imaging instruments. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of brain disorders coupled with the increasing efforts to understand the brain complexities for future disease treatment catalyzing the market growth of brain mapping instruments. For instance, as per the CDC, every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes.

The brain mapping instruments market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 13% owing to the increasing number of brain diseases. Major companies in the market that offer brain mapping instruments are Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has a staggering effect and has a negative on the global market and the market for brain mapping instruments also had a step down during this period. This is mainly due to the strict regulation of social isolation, lockdowns, and restricted transportation affecting the supply chain for brain mapping instruments. Furthermore, the healthcare systems were engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 during the pandemic, emergency appointments were taken, and other appointments were postponed during the period. Thus, the shortage of demand for brain mapping instruments was witnessed.

The global brain mapping instruments market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), computed axial tomography (CAT), electroencephalography (EGG), magnetoencephalography, functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), positron emission tomography (PET), and others. Among them, the electroencephalography segment is expected to have significant growth in the market. The EEG measures the electrical activity of the brain, and it is helpful in the diagnosis of many diseases including seizures, sleep disorders, strokes, and others. The rising prevalence of sleeping disorders coupled with the increasing number of stroke incidents are attributed to the rising market the brain mapping instruments.

Based on the end-users, the market has been categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. Among them, the diagnostic center's segment is expected to have significant growth in the market. The increasing number of brain diseases along with the integration of advanced technology in the diagnostic centers responsible for the segmental growth in the brain mapping instruments. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of epilepsy and multiple sclerosis was calculated at 50 million and 2.5 million respectively.

Have a Look at the Chapters https://univdatos.com/report/brain-mapping-instruments-market/

Brain Mapping Instruments Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America constitutes a significant brain mapping instruments market due to the increasing R&D activities and frequent product launches in the region. Furthermore, the changing lifestyle in the region is affecting the sleep cycle of the people and leads to the shortening of sleep which ultimately cause different mental and neurological disorders. For instance, as per the Canadian government, 1 in 2 adults have trouble going to sleep or staying asleep and 1 in 5 adults does not find their sleep refreshing.

The major players targeting the market include

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Covidien PLC.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Cadwell Industries Inc

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Brain Mapping Instruments market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the brain mapping instruments market?

Which factors are influencing the brain mapping instruments market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the brain mapping instruments market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the brain mapping instruments market?

What are the demanding global regions of the brain mapping instruments market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Brain Mapping Instruments Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market size 2020 USD 2.5 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Brain Mapping Instruments Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, India Companies profiled Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product Type; By End-User; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights