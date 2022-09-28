Brain Monitoring Global Market to Reach $9.14 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global brain monitoring market is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The brain monitoring market is expected to grow to $9.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

North America was the largest region in the brain monitoring market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the brain monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders are expected to propel the growth of the brain monitoring market going forward. Brain monitoring is defined as the use of instrumentation for the evolution of a neurologic injury. Brain monitoring is used in neurological disorders to provide improved accuracy and reliability of information about the intensity of the neurologic injury. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the worldwide occurrence of neurological health problems is expected to reach nearly 103 million by the year 2030. Therefore, the rising demand for increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the growth of the brain monitoring market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the brain monitoring market. Major companies operating in the brain monitoring sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2020, Researchers at the University of Helsinki created an artificial intelligence (AI) technique to analyze viewpoints and draw conclusions based on group brain activity, making testing more efficient and allowing devices to read images straight from the EEG. This infusion has a variety of applications such as clinical diagnostics, soft bioelectronics, wearable devices, and robotics which help the brain monitoring market grow worldwide.



In November 2019, Canon Medical Systems a Japan-based diagnostic imaging equipment company acquired Skope Magnetic Resonance Technologies AG for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Skope would become part of Canon Medical Systems and works under Canon Medical Systems. Skope Magnetic Resonance Technologies is a Switzerland-based company that specializes in the development and sales of magnetic field monitoring systems and image reconstruction software for MRI.

