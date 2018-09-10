Brain Resource Company to Participate in Jefferies Fitness Summit and Present to Investors September 12

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Resource Company (ASX: BRC) which is at the forefront of applying clinically validated brain assessment and brain training to improve behavioral health outcomes announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Louis Gagnon will be participating at the upcoming Jeffries Fitness Summit and presenting to the investor community on Wednesday, Sept.12 at the Jefferies Conference Center in New York.

A copy of the presentation to be delivered by CEO, Louis Gagnon, will be posted on the ASX on September 12.

About Brain Resource Company (ASX: BRC)

Brain Resource Company (BRC) is a San Francisco and Sydney based company that houses Total Brain, the world's first brain performance monitoring and training platform powered by the largest standardized brain database. It's SaaS-based products decrease stress, improve resilience and increase the productivity of individuals, while reducing healthcare costs for employers and insurers across the United States. For more information, please visit www.brainresource.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Relations Contact:



Matt Morgan



+61 408 019 458

Communications Contact:



Seema Kalra



650.666.5294

SOURCE Brain Resource Company

Related Links

http://www.brainresource.com

