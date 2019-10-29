Brain Sandwich Games Releases 'Per My Last Email' On Kickstarter

BRIELLE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Sandwich Games is pleased to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for their adult party game Per My Last Email. Per My Last Email is a card game for 4+ players, aged 17+, that takes 30-60 minutes to play. Tapping into frustration with the workplace, Per My Last Email lets players answer confrontational 'Email' cards with passive and not-so-passive aggressive 'Reply' cards. Players get the chance to say what they always wished they could say with hilarious results.

"We are an Indie company with a great slate of releases coming up, and we are seeking to publish the best possible games with features, models and mechanics that everyone loves," said Brian Snyder, a partner at Brain Sandwich Games. "This Kickstarter campaign, to raise $14,000, will help us bring our first game, Per My Last Email, to the public and we can't wait for those that pledge to get their hands on it and start playing. We're hoping this game becomes the next water cooler moment for all the disgruntled employees out there."

As part of the Kickstarter campaign two additional expansions packs will be available. The first centers around requests and replies from your company's IT staff and the other is Human Resources themed. Pledge options to receive the game and both expansions are available.

Per My Last Email launches on Kickstarter October 29, 2019.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/permylastemail/per-my-last-email?fbclid=IwAR1uqiVFDE3pdGH9O6h3Y-hYT1vJVXEetJCZJFKKgjRAzSMEpqeVF7g3S14

