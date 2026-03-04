Brain Swaggle Launches The Most Challenging Word Game On The Planet Designed To Boost Brainpower And Fun - Now Available For Download

CLEVELAND, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "There is No similar game available anywhere" says Downing creator. Word game lovers and brain-training enthusiasts have a new reason to play every day. Brain Swaggle today announced the official push for installs of its innovative mobile word game, delivering a fresh, fast-paced challenge that sharpens the mind while keeping players entertained.

"Brain Swaggle was built to make word games fresh and exciting again." Said Marine Corps Veteran Gary Downing, creator of Brain Swaggle. "We are proud to announce Brain Swaggle is Teacher Approved" Downing continued. "The response has been incredible and we're excited to invite more players."

Brain Swaggle is changing the dynamics of word games with a fresh approach unlike all other brain games. Designed with a twist for casual gamers or those looking for a real challenge. The app encourages users to expand their vocabulary and improve cognitive skills through timed play.

Key Features

Dr. Locatelli, Neurosurgeon, explains "when looking for a game to help with brain function and enhanced memory look for as many of the following 5 benefits as possible." Brain Swaggle was developed to help with all 5 of the benefits.

Speed....when time is limited to take your turn

Memory.... anytime you are forced to retrieve stored information

Attention....the need to focus on what has and what is currently taking place

Problem-Solving....Being able to Strategize/Plan in advance for your next move or decision

Flexibility....The ability to shift gears by going from one direction that you were headed to another

Dr. Rickson says "Brain Swaggle is very strategic and loads of fun. It uses broad areas of the brain. Just spelling itself uses four areas of the brain and you combine that with strategy and planning."

This game has a short tutorial to view as it is so different!

Download now:

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.game.brainswaggle

Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/brain-swaggle/id6749670463

Media Contact:

Gary Downing, Brain Swaggle

[email protected]

330.503.6948

www.brainswaggleapp.com

SOURCE Brain Swaggle