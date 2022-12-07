Brain Technologies Wins Red Dot Award for Natural AI App: Leveraging NLP and Voice with a Revolutionary Visual Interface

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Technologies, a leading AI-powered technology company, has been awarded the Red Dot Brands & Communication Design 2022 award for best mobile user interface design. This award recognizes the company's Natural AI mobile application, which uses advanced voice and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to make it easier for users to interact with the user interface. The Red Dot Design Award, an international symbol of good design quality, is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, with participants entering products, communication projects, brands, prototypes, and concepts in three different disciplines.

Heading Brain Technologies' design is Chief Design Officer Gleb Kuznetsov, a world-renowned American designer who has received multiple Red Dot awards for his work. He has a successful career designing operating systems for some of the biggest consumer brands. Brain Technologies is a consumer-focused AI company that aims to make AI more accessible for everyday users. Brain Technologies was founded by Jerry Yue and has received funding from Laurene Powell Jobs, Goodwater Capital, Scott Cook, and WTT Investment. Winning the Red Dot Brands & Communication Design award is a significant achievement for Brain Technologies, further solidifying their position as a leader in consumer AI-powered technology.

